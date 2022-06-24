Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri confirmed Friday he was contacted by Notre Dame about its job opening but says he isn't ready to get back in the game.
“I had my reasons for retiring — physical ... and those reasons are still valid. I don’t feel ready to get back in it yet, and those reasons are still valid,” Mainieri said. “I loved my time at Notre Dame, but I love living in Baton Rouge. I needed a break, and I’m happy being an LSU athletics ambassador.”
Citing neck pains that began four years ago and required two surgeries, Mainieri retired last summer, stepping down after his Tigers made a late-season surge to reach the NCAA tournament and advance to the NCAA super regionals, losing at Tennessee.
That capped a 15-year tenure Mainieri, who came to LSU after coaching Notre Dame from 1995-2006, leading the Fighting Irish to 533 wins and a trip to the 2002 College World Series.
Notre Dame made its first trip back to Omaha, Nebraska, this year under third-year coach Link Jarrett.
Jarrett left Notre Dame this week to take over at his alma mater, Florida State.
Mainieri, 64, led the Tigers to five College World Series berths, including the 2009 national championship and a national runner-up finish in 2017. He retired with an overall record of 1,501-775-8, making him the eighth-winningest coach in Division I history.