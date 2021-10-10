Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital as a precaution after suffering a throat contusion in the 25-22 overtime loss to the Packers.

The team said the former Heisman winner with LSU was having trouble speaking after the game because of the injury.

Burrow, who is playing with a surgically repaired left knee, was knocked down hard in the second quarter by Green Bay defensive end Dean Lowry and stayed on the ground for several minutes before walking off on his own power.

The Bengals punted, but Burrow returned on the next drive and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to former Tigers teammate Ja’Marr Chase. He didn’t miss a snap the rest of the game.

