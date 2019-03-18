LSU safeties coach Bill Busch is set to receive a $50,000 raise and a one-year extension to his contract, according to documents released by the university Monday.

Busch, who finished the first year of his two-year, $375,000 per year contract, has a proposed $425,000 per year contact that would expire on March 31, 2021, which will meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Busch joined the LSU staff in 2018, following two seasons as a defensive assistant at Rutgers. He had coached with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at Wisconsin from 2013 to 2014, and Busch helped the LSU secondary continue to be one of the elite groups in the nation.

Sophomore strong safety Grant Delpit was named a unanimous All-American and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given each year to the nation's top defensive player.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has praised Busch for his success on the recruiting trail, and Busch was the coach responsible for landing defensive linemen Siaki Ika and Soni Fonua, two highly-recruited defenders from Utah.

Busch's previous contract was set to expire on March 31, 2020.