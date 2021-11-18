BILLY NAPIER, LOUISIANA COACH

CURRENT POSITION, SEASON: Louisiana head coach, fourth.

AGE; HOMETOWN: 42 (Born July 21, 1979); Chatsworth, Georgia.

SALARY: $2 million.

RECORD: 37-12 overall, 9-1 this season, team ranked No. 22 AP.

NEXT GAME: Saturday at Liberty, 3 p.m., ESPNU.

WHAT HE SAID ABOUT LSU: "I’ll say this for Ed Orgeron, he’s been an absolute class act in all my interactions with him, the things he’s done to help our program and the state of Louisiana,” Napier said. “We’re thankful for all he’s done to help us."