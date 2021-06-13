The end of the Paul Mainieri era finally had an expiration date.

You knew it was coming for the weeks, ever since LSU’s Hall of Fame coach announced his impending retirement, but he hoped to put it off at long as possible.

It’s baseball, after all. If you can keep hitting, keep winning, you can play forever. Maybe you can even live forever.

In the end, though, the Tigers ran out of outs. After a 4-2 loss in Saturday’s first NCAA super regional game to Tennessee, when LSU got two runners in scoring position in the ninth, there was no such drama this time. The Tigers finished Sunday's ninth inning as they started it, down 15-6 to a Volunteers team that was simply overwhelming.

Overwhelming was the word for the emotions that swept over Mainieri at a high tide as he sat in the dugout and thought about his lifetime in the game. About his dear late father, Demie, his first coach and best friend. About his wife and family.

In the postgame news conference, the emotions Mainieri dammed up behind a pair of wraparound sunglasses came spilling out, unbidden and unstoppable.

“I don’t want people to be sad for me,” Mainieri said, wiping away tears. “I’ve been the luckiest guy in the world. I’ve had 39 years of being able to live out a childhood dream, to do what I wanted to do with my life.

“Who could ask for more?”

You could, but after a lifetime in baseball, Mainieri knows the score as well as any man. The dream scenario would have had the Tigers, after clawing back from an opening loss in the NCAA Eugene regional last week to make it to college baseball’s sweet 16, take him on one more triumphal ride to the College World Series. And once there — who knows? — maybe the Tigers would capture some of that old Omaha magic and send Mainieri out a champion.

But only two of his seasons have ended with a win in the last game. One was to capture his lone CWS title at LSU in 2009. The other was in 2020, when LSU won its last game on March 11 against South Alabama before the rest of the season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Hardly the same achievement.

But this team was too flawed to pull off such a miracle. These Tigers were, frankly, fortunate to get as far as they did. Mainieri even went so far as to say after the game that while he feels he is leaving behind a solid foundation for the next coach and the 2022 team, there are holes on the roster to fill.

“Our season is over,” Mainieri said. “It’s disappointing, but I’m really proud of the kids. We battled through the regional last weekend with our backs to the wall.

“We’re going to put the bats away and call it a year. Or in my case, call it a career.”

But, oh, what a career it was. A national title and perhaps one injured pitcher in 2017 away from another. Six CWS appearances including the one at Notre Dame. A bushel full of Southeastern Conference regular season, tournament and SEC West titles. Fifteen hundred and five victories. An impressive coaching tree. A slew of players who have gone on to be professional baseball players, generals in the Air Force, even the surgeon who performed Mainieri’s most recent neck surgery.

Mainieri is retiring now at least in part because of chronic neck pain and headaches he’s been suffering with the past three years. Pain that two quite invasive surgeries haven’t put to rest. He clearly would like to continue, at least through his contract that ran through the 2024 season. But his physical condition, and perhaps the changing face of the game, prompted this arguably premature exit.

If he didn’t finish the way he wanted to on the field, if the past four seasons since that run to the 2017 CWS final were a bit rough, his career was more than exemplary. Mainieri represented LSU with dignity. With class. In a year when LSU’s entire campus has been rocked a sexual harassment scandal and while its men’s basketball program is still under the cloud of an NCAA investigation, neither type of trouble has darkened Alex Box Stadium’s door on Mainieri’s watch. It may take years, but Mainieri is sure to be better appreciated in retirement than he is in the present.

“I feel proud of what we’re leaving the next coach,” Mainieri said.

As well you should, coach.

Touch ‘em all, Paul.

You did made LSU proud. You made your family proud.

And I’m sure you made your dad proud.