Cade Beloso emerged from the dugout carrying a large, purple LSU-themed boombox on his shoulder, blaring the song, “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” out of the speakers after Tyler McManus barreled a two-run homer Friday against Georgia.
The boombox made several appearances at the plate last weekend, including nine after home runs, as the Tigers went on a tear offensively to take the series two out of three games.
“It fires us up," Cade Doughty said. "We have a song that we play a good amount — I won’t say how much, but a good amount — so we brought it out. We wanted to bring some energy to the dugout and we’re having a good time with it.”
Doughty said that freshman Brennan Holt got the boombox, and it even has yellow Tigers on the speakers. Online, you can find the boombox — also called a “bumpbox” — for $399.
From team pep talks before the Florida series to the now flashy addition, the Tigers have not only won but also slugged their way to victory when the energy was high in the dugout. LSU smacked eight home runs March 25-27 against the Gators when the Tigers came into the matchup ranked below them (No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball while Florida was No. 13), just like it did against Georgia.
LSU is No. 4 in the SEC in home runs (76) and is No. 2 in slugging percentage (.517). In addition, the Tigers have three SEC leaders in home runs: Jacob Berry is No. 5 with 14 home runs, Dylan Crews is No. 6 with 13 and Brayden Jobert is No. 7 with 12.
While swinging for the fences isn’t always the plan, it worked against Georgia.
There were also key moments in Sunday's finale against Georgia where LSU had a chance to claim the lead with a timely hit and missed out, such as Tre’ Morgan’s strikeout in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and Crews’ line out to center in the eighth inning with two runners aboard.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said he still felt confident after reviewing the at-bats.
“Because we have good plate discipline, we tend to get more runners on base than most teams and you’re going to leave a few more out there,” Johnson said. “I tip my hat to the pitcher when he struck Tre’ (Morgan) out with the bases loaded (Sunday), that's gonna happen. That's what relievers are designed to do: Put the advantage in their favor.
"I think it's not a big deal if we can continue to get those two-out hits, and the games we've gotten two-out hits with runners in scoring position — those are the games that we've had a spread where we’ve won a little more comfortably. I'm fine with the competitiveness and the at-bats.”
But Johnson said the energy and poise of the team continued to be high even after moments of failure.
Could it possibly be the boombox?
Johnson shook his head and smiled when asked about it Monday. He said that he can’t remember who, but one of the players asked him whether the team could play the song after every time the team scored in the final game of the series against Missouri. Johnson agreed as long as the song wasn’t inappropriate.
“The celebration thing, it is what it is now — it's out of control,” Johnson said. “Every team across the country is celebrating strike three before the umpire’s even called strike three. Guys are bat-flipping on balls that get caught at the warning track.
"It’s kind of where it’s at, and the old-school baseball guy in me doesn’t love some of it, but I’d rather want them to be here and competing and battling and having fun than being out doing something else.”