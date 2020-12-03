LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Tigers' first home game in six weeks. Here are the top three Alabama players to know.
1. Mac Jones, quarterback
In his first season as the starter, the redshirt junior has thrown for 2,728 yards with 23 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 76.2 completion percentage, despite often sitting the final quarter of games. The performance has Jones squarely in the discussion for the Heisman Trophy.
2. DeVonta Smith, wide receiver
Smith broke the SEC record for career touchdown receptions two weeks ago, and he has since added to his total. The senior from Amite now has 35 career touchdown catches. This season, Smith has 1,074 yards on 72 receptions with 12 touchdowns, tied for the most in the country.
3. Najee Harris, running back
Though Alabama dominates games through its passing attack, Harris gives the offense balance. A sturdy and at times elusive runner, the senior averages 6 yards per carry. Harris has gained 1,137 total yards this season, and he leads the country in rushing touchdowns with 17.