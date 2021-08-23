So much of the ink and screen time devoted LSU football this season is fixated on whether the Tigers can recapture something of the offensive spark of 2019.
It is right to give it attention and concern, especially in the wake of senior quarterback Myles Brennan’s broken left arm earlier this month. Sophomore Max Johnson might have won the job anyway and players (including Johnson) during Monday’s interview session were singing freshman backup Garrett Nussmeier’s praises. But it still a thin veneer of experience to rely on going into Monsters of the Midway gauntlet that is the Southeastern Conference.
Still, let’s set aside LSU’s offensive questions for now. I’m bullish on LSU’s attack under new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz overall. The Tigers averaged 32.0 points per game last season, a respectable 39th in the FBS. Even iffy as Johnson is, I’m taking the over on that point per game average this season, provided LSU doesn’t suffer another major injury at quarterback.
Offensive production is a must in the era of modern, afterburners-engaged offense, spreading out the defense from the club seats on one side of the field to the luxury suites on the other. Defenses have never been more on, well, the defensive, in the game’s history. Florida’s famous Fun ‘N’ Gun offense of the 1990s would be scrambling to play catchup with most SEC teams today.
Still, you have to be able to stop someone, sometime. And that brings us to the defining characteristic of LSU football 2021.
The Tigers’ offense will travel far. Whether or not LSU can travel into contention for a College Football Playoff berth depends on how far the defense can take it.
Words appearing in this column space last week suggested that LSU’s preseason rankings — No. 13 in the coaches’ poll, No. 16 in the AP poll — represented a lot of respect for the program overall. Those rankings would have been higher were it not for the horror stories from the defensive side of the ball last year.
It was an unparalleled disaster in the context of LSU’s all-time record. The 2020 Tigers gave up 34.9 points per game, roughly a touchdown more per contest than LSU’s previously all-time worst defense in 1993 (28.0 ppg).
The pollsters haven’t forgotten. Neither have LSU’s returning defensive players.
“It’s always something that’s going to be there in the back of our heads as something that will remind us where we used to be,” senior defensive end Ali Gaye said. “We’ll always remember 2020 as one of those years that things didn’t go right, or the way that we wanted it to go.
“We use it as motivation, but we don’t really put too much thought into it. We just know what opportunities we need to chase to be a better team and a better defense.”
The Tigers simply have to be better as new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones takes over from one-year-not-so-wonder Bo Pelini. It’s impossible to conceive that they won’t be.
How much better to be an SEC and national contender again? Let us look at the points per game allowed by the past 10 national champions as a guide:
• 2020: Alabama, 19.4 ppg allowed
• 2019: LSU, 21.9 ppg
• 2018: Clemson, 13.1 ppg
• 2017: Alabama, 11.9 ppg
• 2016: Clemson, 18.0 ppg
• 2015: Alabama, 15.1 ppg
• 2014: Ohio State, 22.0 ppg
• 2013: Florida State, 12.1 ppg
• 2012: Alabama, 10.9 ppg
• 2011: Alabama, 8.2 ppg
As you’d expect, things have gotten more challenging for defenses as spread offenses have proliferated. But you still must figure that to be a national player, allowing no more than something in the low 20s per game has to be your goal.
Is LSU capable of lopping nearly two touchdowns per game off its scary defensive numbers from 2020? It probably must, getting more pressure up front from guys like Gaye, Andre Anthony and Joseph Evans, with preseason AP All-American Derek Stingley Jr. playing stickier coverage at cornerback (with 2020 All-American Eli Ricks) and players like Damone Clark providing the glue at linebacker.
As you’d expect, Gaye exudes optimism, though tempered with a bit of introspection, no doubt influenced by last year’s ghastly results.
“The young guys are picking it up faster than we would think,” Gaye said. “As far as the older guys, we haven’t been complete yet, but there’s always some things to work on.”
“I feel like the only things we need to worry about is our mental (approach) and how we approach practice. Just focusing on those little things, because the little things are always the big things.”
Making big things into little things may be the mission statement for LSU’s defense. Giving up not 34 or more points six times in a 10-game schedule but maybe just once or twice.
It’s a tall, but doable, task.
“We’re coming,” Gaye said, reprising that now well-known Ed Orgeron quote in the long run up to 2019’s national title.
They’re going, the Tigers are, into a 2021 season filled with question marks and promise.
How many wins LSU comes back with is up to its defense as much as anything else.