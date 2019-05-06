Another foreign trip is in the works for the LSU men’s basketball team.
The Tigers will visit Spain in mid-August, a source confirmed to The Advocate on Monday.
The trip will come four years after LSU spent nearly two weeks in Australia.
LSU will be in Spain from Aug. 12-22, but the source said the exact sites and opponents are still being finalized.
The NCAA, which allows schools to take one foreign trip every four years, also must approve this year's trip.
Former coach Johnny Jones took his team to August 2015 to Australia, where the Tigers trained and played five games in a 13-day tour of the country.
LSU also visited Italy in 2000 and 2011 and Canada in 2007.
The Spain visit will be one of two foreign visits for Will Wade’s team this season.
The Tigers will also go to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for two games in the Jamaica Classic that will be played Nov. 22-24.