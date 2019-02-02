The LSU track and field teams wrapped up the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Saturday with three event wins on the track in the two-day competition in Albuquerque.

While part of his team stayed home for the Bayou Bengal Invitational, coach Dennis Shaver took the majority of his sprinters and hurdlers to New Mexico to let them to run on a banked track with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA championship meets coming up in the next five weeks.

On Saturday, Arthur Price took the men’s 60-meter hurdles title with a time of 7.88 seconds for the only event win of the afternoon for LSU, but Milan Young and Brittley Humphrey raced to a 2-3 finish in the women’s hurdles with times of 8.22 and 8.32 seconds, respectively.

In the men’s 400, Tyler Terry and Christian Boyd went 2-3 with times of 47.33 and 47.92 seconds, respectively.

Also, Akanni Hislop collected his second runner-up finish of the weekend in the 60 meters in 6.70 seconds.

Hislop was second in the 200 meters on Friday night with a time of 20.92 seconds, while teammate Jaron Flournoy (20.63) won the title.

The Lady Tigers were also dominant in the 200 meters final, taking the top four spots.

Kortnei Johnson won in 23.15 seconds, while teammates Sha’Carri Richardson (23.53), Rachel Misher (23.59) and Ariyonna Augustine (23.62) followed.