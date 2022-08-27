LSU sophomore slot receiver Malik Nabers watched from the sideline Saturday morning as Brian Kelly put his team through its 19th practice of preseason camp in Tiger Stadium.
Nabers, who's emerged as the starting slot man with a strong camp, was spotted with his helmet on, but he was wearing athletic shoes and not football cleats while his teammates went through some light drills during the media's 30-minute viewing window.
Nabers has consistently drawn praise from Kelly throughout the month of August and is seen as the second option behind AP preseason All-American Kayshon Boutte among the team's deep corps of wide receivers.
Bech steps in
With Nabers out, sophomore Jack Bech stepped in and worked with the first group of wide receivers in the slot.
Bech, LSU's leading receiver as a true freshman in 2021 with 43 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns, is back healthy after being slowed for much of preseason practice with shin splints.
Status quo on O-line
The five players who have worked with the first-team offensive line for more than a week was intact again on a steamy, but not unbearable, morning.
With the Tigers going into game-week mode early next week, that was an indication that's how they'll line up for the first offensive snap in the season opener next Sunday night against Florida State.
True freshman Will Campbell was at left tackle with sophomore transfer Miles Frazier at left guard and sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center. Junior Anthony Bradford was at right guard and senior Cameron Wire manned the right tackle spot.
The second team, from left to right, consisted of sophomore tackle Marcus Dumervil, junior guard Kardell Thomas, junior center Charles Turner, senior guard Tre'Mond Shorts and redshirt freshman tackle Kimo Makane'ole.
The third team was made up of, from left to right, true freshman tackle Bo Bordelon, true freshman guard Emery Jones, true freshman Fitzgerald West, junior guard Marlon Martinez and sophomore tackle Xavier Hill.
Sitting it out
In addition to Nabers, players not spotted during the time media was on hand were freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan, freshman safety Jordan Allen, sophomore linebacker Zavier Carter and freshman defensive tackle Bryce Langston.
Over and out
Saturday morning's session was the final one of the season for media.
When LSU goes into game week mode next week, all practices will be closed to media.
What's next?
Kelly will hold his first regular-season news conference at noon Monday.
Staff writers Wilson Alexander, Leah Vann and Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.