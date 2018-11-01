Got your face paint and your “Down with Nick Saban” signs ready to go for ESPN’s “College GameDay” appearance at LSU on Saturday morning?
The show’s coordinator producer, Drew Gallagher, has some do’s and don’ts for fans who want to be in that number during the telecast, 8-11 a.m. in the LSU quadrangle in front of Middleton Library:
• “Be loud. Be expressive. Cheer when you like something and boo when you don’t. We want the crowd to be like another character on the set.”
• Bring signs. Just no vulgar or inappropriate signs or signs on a stick. Mid-term elections may be next Tuesday, but no political signs, either.
• Bring flags. Old Crimson, the Washington State flag, has made an appearance on 218 straight “College GameDay” telecasts.
• No bags, backpacks, purses, food or drink will be admitted in the secured fan “pit” area in front of the “College GameDay” set. Also no pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards.
• If you throw anything you will be invited to leave.
• Fans entering the “pit” will be screened with metal detection wands.
• LSU coach Ed Orgeron is scheduled to appear on the set about 8:30 a.m.
Speaking of Washington State, Gallagher said fans there set the bar for “College GameDay” when the show visited Pullman two weeks ago for the Wazzu-Oregon game. In other words, LSU (and Alabama) fans had better bring it.
“We’ve heard from LSU fans over the years who think they’re the craziest,” he said. “But we came across some fans in Pullman who can give them a run for their money. What we’re hoping for is to bring as much energy as we see Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium to Saturday at 8 a.m.”
As for who the guest picker may be, Gallagher was not revealing anything. Early favorites include former LSU All-American/Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Louisiana political pundit James Carville.