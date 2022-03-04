HOUSTON — Jordan Thompson’s home run lit up the scoreboard just as the lights illuminated the darkness that set over the field Friday night at Minute Maid Park.
A crowd of Tigers swallowed him at home plate after Thompson hit a walk-off home run to give the No. 3 Tigers a 5-4 victory over Oklahoma in 11 innings during the Tigers' first matchup in the Shriners Classic.
Before Thompson's heroics, the Tigers had to rally multiple times to set up his moment in the lights.
With LSU down 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th, Cade Doughty lined a hard groundball that snuck just inside the left-field foul line to drive in Tre' Morgan.
Just like that, No. 3 LSU (9-1) had tied the game against Oklahoma (5-3) for the second time after falling behind 3-0 before the seventh-inning stretch.
In the top of the 10th inning, Jimmy Crooks’ RBI double put the Sooners ahead before Doughty tied the game.
Before extra innings, the Sooners flirted with shutting out the Tigers. Left-hander Jake Bennett held the Tigers to two hits and no runs through the first six innings.
But an RBI single by Gavin Dugas put one on the board for LSU in the bottom of the seventh.
Then Morgan danced on the second-base bag in the eighth after knocking a double to the left-field wall, which set up the game-tying home run from Doughty. His homer soared to the empty right-field seats, awakening an otherwise quiet afternoon crowd as the Tigers tied the game 3-3.
Before that, it was a battle of the pitchers.
Bennett and LSU right-hander Blake Money both entered the game with 0.00 ERA. Money allowed his first earned run of the season on a solo homer in the fifth. He would allow two more unearned runs, going 6⅔ innings while yielding eight hits and one walk while striking out seven.
Bennett gave the Tigers trouble with his sinking fastball in a pitch-to-contact game, forcing nine flyouts during the Tigers’ 25 plate appearances while he was on the mound. He finished by striking out four, allowing just three hits, one walk and one earned run.
Money avoided trouble in the first four innings, but infield errors began to haunt the Tigers in the fifth. After Brett Squires lined a double to right-center, Kendall Pettis laid down a bunt to advance him to third, but third baseman Jack Merrifield overthrew Morgan at first base. That allowed Squires to score from second.
The sixth inning went by quietly, but Oklahoma scored two in the top of the seventh after Money recorded the first outs. Facing a full count, Pettis hammered his first home run of the year to left field to put the Sooners up 2-0.
Money remained in until giving up another single, and left-hander Riley Cooper took the mound in relief. But another costly error would keep the inning alive.
Cooper overthrew Morgan on a pickoff attempt. Morgan, running toward the ball as it rolled away, crashed into Oklahoma first-base coach Clay Overcash, which allowed Peyton Graham to advance to second. After Blake Robertson’s single scored the third run for the Sooners, LSU right-hander Eric Reyzelman came in for Cooper to escape the inning with a groundout.
Reyzelman remained on the mound in the eighth, keeping the Sooners scoreless despite hitting one batter. Devin Fontenot, Trey Shaffer, Trent Vietmeier and Bryce Collins handled the final three innings after Reyzelman. They combined to allow one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Sooners, who came into the game batting .219, knocked 13 hits. LSU had eight.