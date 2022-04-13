Four-star safety Michael Daugherty committed Wednesday night to LSU, becoming the first defensive player in Brian Kelly's 2023 recruiting class.

Daugherty took visits earlier this month to LSU and North Carolina. He also had offers from Georgia, Louisville and Miami, among dozens of other schools.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect, Daugherty is considered the No. 202 overall player and No. 19 safety in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He plays at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia.

"I think I've got to follow my heart on this decision," Daugherty told 11Alive in Atlanta. "I feel like everything I've been talking about with Coach Kelly and his staff — (defensive coordinator Matt) House, (safeties coach Kerry) Cooks — it's been everything I needed to hear, everything that was the right thing to hear."

Daugherty joined two other players in LSU’s next recruiting class. Four-star tight end Mac Markway and four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller also committed to the Tigers.

LSU has a strong group of safeties at the moment with senior Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha, senior Jay Ward and sophomore Major Burns, who has missed spring practice as he recovers from a foot injury.

Daugherty adds options for the future. The Tigers also have former top 100 prospect Derrick Davis Jr. and former three-star Matthew Langlois, a pair of underclassmen, waiting on the roster. Sophomore Sage Ryan came to LSU as a five-star safety but has played the nickel position.