Haleigh Bryant said from the first time she watched a college gymnastics meet on TV she knew she wanted to come to LSU.

The folks at LSU are increasingly glad she did.

A day after earning All-Southeastern Conference and Freshman All-SEC honors, Bryant on Thursday was named a three-time regular-season All-America selection by the Women’s College Gymnastics Association (WCGA).

Three LSU gymnasts took home four more All-America awards: senior Sami Durante and sophomores Kiya Johnson and Alyona Shchennikova.

A gymnast earns All-America honors if they finish in the top 16 of the final NQS (National Qualifying Score) individual event rankings. LSU’s seven All-America honors were the second-most in the SEC.

Bryant earned first-team All-America honors on vault and floor exercise and second-team honors as an all-arounder. She ranks No. 3 nationally on vault, No. 4 on floor and No. 9 in the all-around. Wednesday she was named SEC freshman of the year after winning a share of the vault title at Saturday’s SEC Championship meet.

Johnson added two more All-America honors to push her career total to five. The sophomore from Dallas ranks No. 1 on floor with an NCAA-best three perfect 10s in that event this season, including one to win the SEC floor title. Johnson, who Wednesday was named SEC specialist of the year, also ranks 12th on vault to earn second-team All-America recognition.

Shchennikova picked up second-team All-America honors on vault, her first, with a No. 12 ranking as well. Durante, a senior, and LSU’s uneven bars anchor, earned second-team honors on that event, ranking 11th nationally.

LSU gymnasts have combined for 79 regular-season All-America honors since the award program began in 2013.

The Tigers are the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA championships and will be the No. 1 seed in the Salt Lake City regional, April 1-3. The meet will be streamed live on ESPN3.com.