LSU 19, Mississippi State 3
How It Happened
Bottling the run: LSU was all too familiar with the Mississippi State rushing attack that had beaten the Tigers 37-7 a season ago. These Bulldogs came in with the Southeastern Conference's No. 1 rushing offense with 245.83 yards per game.
No, LSU didn't hold Mississippi State to 56 total rushing yards, like Kentucky, or even to 104, like Florida — the only other teams to beat Mississippi State this season.
There were times when Nick Fitzgerald did get his yards, like on the second drive of the game, when he ran for 40 yards up the middle on a delayed run.
But LSU contained Fitzgerald to minimal damage, surrendering 131 rushing yards that ended up serving only a numeric purpose. Outside of that second drive, LSU held Fitzgerald to 79 yards on 18 carries.
"A lot of (Fitzgerald's) runs, from watching film, were just guys getting out of their gaps and him just sitting there being patient," LSU Field linebacker Michael Divinity said, "and whatever gaps open he hits it for 25 yards."
Therefore, LSU's gameplan was fairly simple:
"Everybody own a gap and win it," said inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, who tied the game high with 10 tackles. "We had a lot of one-on-one (blocks), so if you won your one-on-ones, we could stop the running game."
The gameplan hints at an underlying assumption: Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda went into the game believing that his defensive front had the advantage over Mississippi State's offensive line. If Mississippi State's offensive line blew LSU off the ball, the plan would be shot. But LSU controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.
Here on first-and-10 at the Mississippi State 38, the Bulldogs try to run a power run to the left side of the LSU defense. Right tackle Stewart Reese pulls to the left side to try and clear the way for Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald won't get that far.
LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (No. 90) wins his one-on-one battle with left tackle Greg Eiland, shucking the blocker to swallow Fitzgerald for a three-yard gain.
A play later, LSU's Phillips (No. 6) maintains his gap discipline to limit Fitzgerald for another short gain.
Running back Kylin Hill (No. 8) motions from slot receiver into the backfield, where he appears to enter a zone-read with Fitzgerald. Phillips patiently waits for Fitzgerald to make his decision, then pursues the quarterback to force a third-and-3.
"He wanted to run the ball in between the tackles," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "We had Ed Alexander causing a double team. We had our four-techniques in the B-gap. We wanted (Fitzgerald) to bounce the ball outside."
Alexander, the nose tackle, crammed the middle on the following play, and Lawrence, won his one-on-one battle with Eiland again. Lawrence and free safety John Battle (No. 26) hit Fitzgerald at the line of scrimmage and kept him from reaching a first down.
Mississippi State was 2 of 14 (14.3 percent) on third down conversions in the game, which included a stretch of four consecutive points in the second quarter.
With the Bulldogs' offense bottled up, the LSU offense was able to put the game away despite recording 240 yards of total offense — the fewest recorded by the Tigers this season.
"Our defense is incredible," LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said. "When you can have a game like we did on offense and still win like we did by two touchdowns, it's not like that in a lot of places."
The Hit: Might as well memorize it. NCAA Rule 9-1-4. Targeting and Making Forcible Contact to Head or Neck Area of a Defenseless Player.
"No player shall target and make forcible contact to the head or neck area of a defenseless opponent with the helmet, forearm, hand, fist, elbow or shoulder. This foul requires that there be at least one indicator of targeting. When in question, it is a foul."
With 5:53 left in the game, officials ruled that Devin White had committed targeting during a delayed blitz on Fitzgerald, which ejected him from the game and will force him to sit out the first half against Alabama.
LSU fans voiced their displeasure the rest of the game, booing all the way through the postgame handshakes.
There will be no appeal process for White's ejection.
The only clarification came from the SEC office, which sent out a statement that read, in part, that “the QB on the play was defenseless at the time of the contact. By rule, all targeting calls are reviewed. The call was reviewed and confirmed.”
White leads with his hands, which appear to hit Fitzgerald in the chest. White's helmet appears to make contact with Fitzgerald's helmet.
According to the NCAA rulebook, "a defenseless player is one who because of his physical position and focus of concentration is especially vulnerable to injury."
The rule's first example is: "A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass."
"It's a tough call," LSU strong safety Grant Delpit said. "It limits how hard we go and how we go. We have to be conscious of what we're hitting with. Most definitely a tough call, but it's over now."