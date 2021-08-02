With the battle to be LSU’s starting quarterback about to resume in preseason camp between Myles Brennan and Max Johnson, the Tigers’ next quarterback just polished his already impressive resume.
With Ohio State signee Quinn Ewers reclassifying and enrolling in college this fall, Walker Howard from St. Thomas More in Lafayette on Monday became the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the 2022 247Sports.com composite rankings.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Howard as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback for 2022 but Monday was still showing Ewers on its board.
The son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, Walker Howard led STM to the Division II state championship in 2020. As a junior, he completed 208 of 316 passes for 3,430 yards and 42 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
Howard recently took part in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition, finishing behind only Cade Klubnik (Clemson commitment) and Devin Brown (Southern California) and ahead of Ewers, Texas A&M commitment Conner Weigman and Alabama’s Ty Simpson.
Howard is one of 16 commitments for LSU in the 2021-22 recruiting cycle. LSU’s class is ranked No. 5 nationally by 247Sports.com and No. 4 nationally (No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference) by Rivals.com.
WR Miller commits for 2023
LSU picked up its first commitment for the Class of 2023 Monday, according to 247Sports.com.
Omarion Miller, a wide receiver from North Caddo High School in Vivian near Shreveport.
Miller (6-2, 190) is a four-star prospect per 247Sports.com and the 10th-ranked prospect in Louisiana for 2023.
LSU football 2022 commitments (16)
Name Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating
Aaron Anderson New Orleans (Edna Karr) WR 5-10 185 ****
Bo Bordelon New Orleans (Newman) OT 6-5 265 ***
Will Campbell Monroe (Neville) OT 6-6 285 *****
TreVonte’ Citizen Lake Charles (Lake Charles College Prep) RB 6-0 217 ****
Decoldest Crawford Shreveport (Green Oaks) WR 6-1 178 ***
Nathan Dibert Hartland, Mich. (Hartland) K 5-11 195 N/A
Tygee Hill New Orleans (Edna Karr) DT 6-3 280 ****
Walker Howard Lafayette (St. Thomas More) QB 6-1 195 *****
AJ Johnson New Orleans (Newman) WR 6-4 205 ****
Jake Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) TE 6-5 225 ****
Jacoby Mathews Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) S 6-2 205 *****
JaDarian Rhym Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta) CB 6-1 170 ****
Mason Taylor Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) TE 6-4 230 ***
DeMario Tolan Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips) LB 6-2 205 ****
Laterrance Welch Lafayette (Acadiana) CB 6-1 180 ****
Fitzgerald West Lafayette (Lafayette Christian) DL 6-2 325 ***
LSU football 2023 commitments (1)
Omarion Miller Vivian (North Caddo) WR 6-2 190 ****