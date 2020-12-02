Two years ago, the NCAA, SEC and LSU’s president and top legal counsel were all warned that LSU’s athletics department had potentially run afoul of federal law over its handling of allegations that a football player was physically abusive toward the tennis player he was dating.

In Oct. 18, 2018 letters to the NCAA and to the SEC, David Lewis — father of former LSU tennis star Jade Lewis — told the governing bodies that LSU officials had repeatedly failed to take appropriate action after they were confronted months earlier with allegations that wide receiver Drake Davis was abusing their daughter.

Herb Vincent, the SEC’s associate commissioner for communications, sent a response that was dated Oct. 26, 2018 on SEC letterhead. In it, Vincent confirmed that he received the letter, along with another one sent to the NCAA.

“The letters have been forwarded to General Counsel at LSU for proper attention,” Vincent wrote. LSU’s general counsel at the time was Tom Skinner.

Vincent confirmed Wednesday that the SEC had received and “directly responded” to two separate communications that the Lewises sent during the fall of 2018. Both times, the SEC told Lewis that his information was being passed along to LSU officials, Vincent said.

“Upon learning of the allegations contained in Mr. Lewis’ initial letter, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey promptly informed LSU’s President of the allegations and we also shared Mr. Lewis’ letters to the SEC and NCAA with LSU’s General Counsel,” Vincent wrote in a statement to The Advocate.

“LSU confirmed to the SEC that the university was conducting a Title IX investigation,” added Vincent, who previously served as an LSU senior associate athletic director and vice chancellor for university relations. “We were informed that the assault allegations had been reported to the police, and that criminal charges were pending.”

Federal Title IX laws prohibit universities and their athletic departments from discriminating against students based on their sex, and the rules are meant to trigger investigations into allegations of dating violence, sexual assault and other harassment.

Though LSU conducted a Title IX investigation into Davis, it's unclear whether anyone at the NCAA, SEC or within LSU investigated — or doled out any punishments — over Lewis' allegations that administrators had failed to follow up on abuse allegations. Lewis said Julia and Michael Sell — LSU’s tennis coaches, who are husband and wife — sat on abuse allegations, and it's unclear whether LSU ever investigated those claims.

Alexander, now president of Oregon State University, said through a spokesman Wednesday that he received the communication from the SEC and "acknowledged that LSU’s Title IX office had already commissioned an independent investigation into this matter" the previous spring. Alexander released a letter last month reminding Oregon State students and employees to report sexual harassment on campus, but the letter did not mention the LSU scandal or his role in it.

An NCAA spokeswoman said confidentiality rules prevented her from committing on “current, pending or potential investigations.” Asked about past investigations, given that the letter was sent two years ago, she did not respond. Mark Emmert, the CEO of the NCAA, whom the letter was addressed to, is a former chancellor of LSU.

Skinner, LSU’s former legal counsel, did not return messages. He left LSU for the University of San Diego shortly after the departure of Alexander.

But police reports show Skinner was aware of the Davis case well before he received the letter forwarded by Vincent in October 2018. Skinner was present when police interviewed a football player on Sept. 10, 2018, who reported that Davis was continuing to abuse Lewis after his first arrest. Police arrested Davis again nearly a week later.

In the three-page letter that David Lewis sent to the NCAA and SEC, he outlined seven potential recruiting and other rule violations related to the LSU tennis team, and he warned the officials about his daughter’s abuse.

“It is with tremendous distress that I report the most grievous of these violations,” David Lewis wrote, in a letter co-signed by his wife, Rosaria. “Not only do I believe they are violations of the NCAA rules/Title IX violations but are also a complete violation of the trust that my family and I placed in LSU, the LSU Athletic Department, and in the Sells as Jade's coaches.”

The Sells did not respond to an interview request from The Advocate. In a statement posted on social media that they have since taken down, they denied the allegations first made about them in a USA Today investigation published Nov. 16 about LSU’s failures to properly investigate allegations of sexual assault and violence on campus.

Police reports from Davis’ eventual arrest say that he had punched Lewis in the stomach in May 2017 when she tried to remove some of her belongings from his home. That same month, Lewis played in the NCAA women’s tennis tournament and the NCAA singles championship tournament.

David Lewis wrote that he’d learned his daughter had been abused in 2017, during her first — and what was meant to be her only — season on the LSU tennis team before she turned pro. Lewis wrote that he called Mike Sell “with the expectation that appropriate action would be taken, and this would be reported to Title IX.” But he wrote that Sell failed to take him seriously, and the records that LSU has provided about the Davis case do not show any action being taken to report his abuse to police or Title IX until 2018.

“As planned, Jade turned Pro in 2017,” her father wrote in his letter. “She returned to LSU in March of 2018, under the supervision of the Sells, who had full knowledge of the abusive relationship she had been in with the aforementioned LSU football player … It is our understanding that Jade sought help from someone in the athletic department, yet surprisingly, none of this was brought to the attention of the authorities or Title IX.”

Both police reports and the letter indicate that Davis grew more abusive in 2018. He punched Lewis so hard in April of 2018 that she had fractured ribs. In incidents later that year, he choked her until she turned purple, and threatened to kill her, according to arrest documents.

Davis even admitted to some of the abuse in an April 2018 text message to LSU’s executive deputy director of athletics, Verge Ausberry, in which Davis wrote that he “hit her in the stomach.” Ausberry said he called Davis afterward and that Davis recanted the confession, but Ausberry did nothing further to follow up on it afterward or to check on Lewis, which multiple experts have said was a violation of Title IX and other reporting requirements.

Davis wasn’t arrested until August 2018. That did not stop his abusive behavior. Lewis’ friends and Davis’ teammates told police that he continued to abuse her, and Davis was arrested again. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and one count of violating a protective order.

Lewis’ father wrote that he was shocked Davis “was allowed to remain on LSU campus subsequent to his release, under certain conditions.”

Jade Lewis also said that four of her LSU tennis teammates reported her abuse between May 2017 and August 2018 to Julia Sell, and that Sell “knew the full truth and simply chose to stand by.”

“We trusted the Sells when they recruited Jade, telling us she would be in a ‘safe, healthy, high- performance training environment’ at LSU,” David Lewis wrote in his letter. “In retrospect, I wish I had realized that the willingness of the Sells to manipulate or break rules in smaller ways, for their own selfish purposes, translated into greater violations in their willingness to cover up, rather than expose, the escalating, violent abuse of our daughter, Jade.”

The Sells faced minor action from the NCAA in an unrelated 2017 case, when the NCAA ruled that the LSU tennis team had committed low-level recruiting violations. The NCAA determined they had broken rules by providing a prospective student with free gear and having two prospective players participate in hitting sessions. They also paid $250 to a former tennis player who conducted a hitting session with a prospective player.

LSU self-imposed three light penalties at the time, including a 30-day recruiting suspension, a one-week practice suspension and banning prospective students from hitting at LSU’s tennis facilities for a year. When LSU announced those penalties, former Athletic Director Joe Alleva released a statement that said the Sells were “terrific coaches and honorable people and we stand firmly by them in this matter.”

But David Lewis pleaded with LSU’s overseers to take a closer look at them.

“The damage done to our daughter, and to us, her family, is irreparable,” he wrote. “Additionally, our hope is that in reporting these violations, this will never happen again, to any other ‘prospective’ student.”

LSU has commissioned Husch Blackwell to investigate the university’s past handling of Title IX complaints, reports of sexual assault and other issues that surfaced in USA Today’s investigation. They expect to have the results of that probe by late February, which Interim President Tom Galligan has pledged to make public.

In the meantime, Ausberry, the Sells and others implicated in the scandals remain on LSU’s payroll.

Editor's note: This story was updated after its original publication to include a response from former LSU President F. King Alexander.