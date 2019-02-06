LSU was in a heated recruiting battle over two-sport star Maurice Hampton.
The four-star cornerback and elite baseball prospect was garnering interest from just about every school in the Southeastern Conference.
Then, LSU safeties coach Bill Busch had an idea.
The next time the Tennessee native visited Baton Rouge on a recruiting trip, Hampton and his parents had a joint meeting with Ed Orgeron, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, plus the rest of the baseball coaching staff, and they all put together a plan of how they were going to work together.
Orgeron said that was "the turning point" for Hampton, who signed his letter of intent with LSU on Wednesday.
Hampton was the top athlete in Tennessee, according to 247Sports, and he was named Mr. Tennessee Football at the Class 3A level in 2018. A five-tool outfielder, MLB.com has Hampton ranked No. 27 in its top 50 players available for the 2019 MLB draft.
Orgeron said he wasn't bothered by Hampton's baseball aspirations at all.
"I invite two-sport athletes," said Orgeron, who pointed out corner Kary Vincent runs track at LSU. "I believe that any guy that wants to go to college, I want him to do whatever he wants to do."
There is a chance that Hampton doesn't play with LSU at all, depending on how high he is drafted in the MLB draft in June. Each of the first round picks in the 2018 draft had assigned values that exceeded $2 million.
"Hope he doesn't get drafted too high," Orgeron joked. "No, we did our research and we talked to his parents. And look, if he's drafted very high, and he gets some big money, and it's good for him and his family — then God bless."
Orgeron said Hampton would start out playing cornerback, but the 6-foot-, 205-pound Memphis University graduate has the ability to play both nickel and safety.
"We can move him around," Orgeron said. "He's a big, thick kid. He's a good tackler. He's very good in space. Very good on offense. He can play a bunch of different positions for us."