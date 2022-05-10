It was a good night for comebacks from LSU players.
Without star hitter Jacob Berry for the third game in a row, players such as Gavin Dugas and Blake Money were given the opportunity to shine in a 17-3 victory in seven innings over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium.
Dugas hadn’t started since April 5 before getting the nod to start Sunday against Alabama. On Tuesday, he received his second consecutive start while batting leadoff for the Tigers.
In his first at-bat against SLU, Dugas blasted a home run to the left-field stands to kick off an electrifying night at the plate for the Tigers.
He added an RBI single to left in the bottom of the fourth, which scored the first two of nine runs for LSU (33-15) in the inning.
The Lions (22-26) answered a first-inning LSU run with a home run in the second inning off the bat of Christian Garcia to make it 1-1. LSU’s second score came on a sac fly by Josh Pearson in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
After Dugas' RBI single in the fourth, the Tigers added four hits to drive home five more runs. Two more scored off a groundout and a fielder’s choice to make the score 11-1 going into the fifth.
Tyler McManus went 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the contest. Brayden Jobert, who hadn’t had a hit since his 1-for-4 effort in the first game of the Georgia series, lined an RBI double down the right-field line in the fourth.
Evan Teller’s shot to left-center in the fifth added two runs for the Lions, making it 11-3. LSU added six more runs in the sixth, with McManus’ double down the left-field line driving in the first of them. With two outs on the scoreboard after a groundout by Collier Cranford, Dugas, Pearson and Dylan Crews drew walks off of right-hander Alex Potter to force in two more runs.
The Lions went to left-handed reliever Brock Batty to finish the inning, but that didn’t work. Tre’ Morgan’s high fly ball to center field with the bases loaded flew over Tyler Finke’s head. That added three more runs for a 17-3 lead.
LSU tried something different on the mound against the Lions, using two of its weekend pitchers in the contest.
Sam Dutton got the start, working three innings and giving up one earned run on two hits. After Bryce Collins’ two-inning stint, Blake Money relieved him in the top of the sixth.
Money got behind in the count to his first batter, 3-1, but induced a fly out off his fastball for the first out. He fired an off-speed pitch at 80 mph for the first strike, then leaned on his fastball for a strikeout against the second batter he faced.
He returned in the top of the seventh, firing three straight strikes to Nick Ray. He circled the mound before he faced his next batter, retiring him in the same fashion before he was relieved by Trey Shaffer, who recorded the final out of the game.
Money smiled as he walked off the mound to the dugout. The one-time Friday night ace, who was pulled Saturday against Alabama after not recording an out, retired all five batters he faced on Tuesday with three strikeouts.