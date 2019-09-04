Freshman linebacker Donte Starks practiced for the first time with LSU on Wednesday afternoon.
Starks, a four-star recruit from John Ehret High School, did not enroll until he completed a math course and the NCAA ruled him academically eligible late last week.
As Starks began his five-day mandatory acclimation period, he practiced without pads. He will not be able to play this weekend against No. 9 Texas, but he can begin to learn the defense.
Senior offensive lineman Badara Traore returned to practice after he missed Tuesday's session. Traore started at left tackle in the season-opener, but with the Tigers planning to put junior Saahdiq Charles back at left tackle against the Longhorns, Traore practiced as the second-team right tackle.
Roll Call:
Missing
- Dee Anderson, WR, senior
- Jay Ward, CB, freshman
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman