Freshman linebacker Donte Starks practiced for the first time with LSU on Wednesday afternoon.

Starks, a four-star recruit from John Ehret High School, did not enroll until he completed a math course and the NCAA ruled him academically eligible late last week.

As Starks began his five-day mandatory acclimation period, he practiced without pads. He will not be able to play this weekend against No. 9 Texas, but he can begin to learn the defense.

Senior offensive lineman Badara Traore returned to practice after he missed Tuesday's session. Traore started at left tackle in the season-opener, but with the Tigers planning to put junior Saahdiq Charles back at left tackle against the Longhorns, Traore practiced as the second-team right tackle.

Roll Call:

Missing

  • Dee Anderson, WR, senior
  • Jay Ward, CB, freshman
  • Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
  • Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
  • Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
  • Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

