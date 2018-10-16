Injured starting LSU left guard Garrett Brumfield ran through drills by himself in full pads during Tuesday's portion of open practice, and Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that he is "very questionable" for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
The rest of the offensive linemen ran through standard offensive drills, and Brumfield mirrored them, running through the drills a few yards behind.
Brumfield, who suffered an apparent left knee injury against Louisiana Tech, has missed the last three games, and Adrian Magee has replaced him in the last two.
Here’s a look at Garrett Brumfield (No. 78). #LSU pic.twitter.com/RwkibsxQFF— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 16, 2018
Brumfield appeared in practice on Monday wearing a brace on his left knee.
Other major notes from Tuesday's open practice:
- Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and fullback Tory Carter wore gold noncontact jerseys.
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was missing for the second consecutive day. The North Carolina State transfer has not played all season, and Orgeron said he is dealing with a lingering injury.
- Second-team free safety Todd Harris returned to practice after missing Monday's practice. Second-team nose tackle Ed Alexander, who started against Georgia, was also at practice after missing Monday's. Orgeorn had said he would miss practice Monday and that he should be able to play against Mississippi State.