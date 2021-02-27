Sophomore Cade Doughty injured one of his shoulders during a home run celebration Saturday night, and the extent of the injury will be diagnosed Monday, coach Paul Mainieri said.
Doughty, LSU's starting second baseman, jumped with his teammates after junior shortstop Drew Bianco hit a home run in the second inning against Nicholls State. Mainieri said one of Doughty's teammates accidentally bumped his shoulder.
"His shoulder's pretty sore right now," Mainieri said.
LSU removed Doughty from the game and played freshman Will Safford at second base as it finished a 14-0 win, its second win of a doubleheader Saturday.
Doughty, who has started every game at second base, finished the weekend batting .321 — the third-highest average on the team — with a team-high 10 RBIs. He hit a game-winning home run to beat Youngstown State in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
"I hope it's nothing too serious," Mainieri said. "He was in quite a bit of pain there."