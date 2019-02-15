PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaleb Roper, Sr., pitcher
Never mind his middling number as a junior. Roper has the stuff and the toughness to be an outstanding Friday starter, as his three stellar performances to end 2018 indicated. A better bullpen would help his comfort level in late innings.
Connor Pellerin, So., pitcher
Here is where new pitching coach Daniel Latham’s emphasis on control should make the biggest different. Pellerin, from Episcopal High in Baton Rouge, looked the part of a terrific closer in warm-ups as a freshman, but he could not find the plate enough in games. If he throws strikes, look out.
Trevor Jensen, Sr., first baseman
Jensen hit .306 last year despite a slow start and likely will have the top batting average on the team. His nine home runs are the most for a returning player, and he struck out only 33 times in 193 at-bats.
Grant Mathews, Jr., outfielder
Maybe his hot streak at the end of 2018 will not be sustainable, but it will be fun to see what the son of former Tulane great Tommy Mathews produces. He had eight straight multi-hit games in May, going 19 for 33 with four home runs, two doubles and a triple in that span.