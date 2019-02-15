lsutulane.032218 HS 999.JPG
Tulane first baseman Trevor Jensen shows the ball to the first-base umpire after tagging out LSU shortstop Hal Hughes on March 21, 2018, at Alex Box Stadium.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kaleb Roper, Sr., pitcher

Never mind his middling number as a junior. Roper has the stuff and the toughness to be an outstanding Friday starter, as his three stellar performances to end 2018 indicated. A better bullpen would help his comfort level in late innings.

Connor Pellerin, So., pitcher

Here is where new pitching coach Daniel Latham’s emphasis on control should make the biggest different. Pellerin, from Episcopal High in Baton Rouge, looked the part of a terrific closer in warm-ups as a freshman, but he could not find the plate enough in games. If he throws strikes, look out.

Trevor Jensen, Sr., first baseman

Jensen hit .306 last year despite a slow start and likely will have the top batting average on the team. His nine home runs are the most for a returning player, and he struck out only 33 times in 193 at-bats.

Grant Mathews, Jr., outfielder

Maybe his hot streak at the end of 2018 will not be sustainable, but it will be fun to see what the son of former Tulane great Tommy Mathews produces. He had eight straight multi-hit games in May, going 19 for 33 with four home runs, two doubles and a triple in that span.

