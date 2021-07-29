The LSU Tigers are the team for another player with an impressive football pedigree.
With Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier, the sons of former NFL quarterbacks, on the roster, the Tigers picked up a commitment Thursday from tight end Mason Taylor from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. Florida.
Thomas is the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor, a defensive end for the Miami Dolphins who was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Taylor becomes LSU’s 16th commitment for the 2021-22 recruiting cycle. He picked LSU over offers from Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, Miami (Florida), Tulane and a host of other schools.
Taylor is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, the 381st-ranked prospect nationally and No. 16 tight end overall.
LSU also went out of state for a tight end commitment in April: four-star prospect Jake Johnson (6-5, 225) of Watkinsville (Georgia) Oconee County. Johnson (6-5, 225) is the No. 1 tight end prospect nationally per Rivals.com and is ranked as the No. 2 tight end nationally per 247Sports.com.
Taylor’s pledge gives LSU the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC at this point and the No. 3 class overall, according to 247Sports.com. The Tigers rank behind Ohio State and Penn State and ahead of Alabama.
LSU football 2022 commitments (16)
Name Hometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating
Aaron Anderson New Orleans (Edna Karr) WR 5-10 185 ****
Bo Bordelon New Orleans (Newman) OT 6-5 265 ***
Will Campbell Monroe (Neville) OT 6-6 285 *****
TreVonte’ Citizen Lake Charles (Lake Charles College Prep) RB 6-0 217 ****
Decoldest Crawford Shreveport (Green Oaks) WR 6-1 178 ***
Nathan Dibert Hartland, Mich. (Hartland) K 5-11 195 N/A
Tygee Hill New Orleans (Edna Karr) DT 6-3 280 ****
Walker Howard Lafayette (St. Thomas More) QB 6-1 195 *****
AJ Johnson New Orleans (Newman) WR 6-4 205 ****
Jake Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) TE 6-5 225 ****
Jacoby Mathews Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) S 6-2 205 *****
JaDarian Rhym Valdosta, Ga. (Valdosta) CB 6-1 170 ****
Mason Taylor Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas) TE 6-4 230 ***
DeMario Tolan Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips) LB 6-2 205 ****
Laterrance Welch Lafayette (Acadiana) CB 6-1 180 ****
Fitzgerald West Lafayette (Lafayette Christian) DL 6-2 325 ***
