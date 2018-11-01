NO. 1 ALABAMA at NO. 3 LSU
7 p.m., CBS
In only the third matchup of top-three teams in Tiger Stadium history, the Tigers will try to at least slow down a Crimson Tide offensive juggernaut that has shredded its first eight opponents. The consensus is if anyone can do it (other than an NFL team), it's Dave Aranda's defense.
NO. 6 GEORGIA at NO. 9 KENTUCKY
2:30 p.m., CBS
This is the opener of a delicious SEC top-10 doubleheader for CBS, which couldn't be more thrilled to have its iconic eye logo focused on four of the nation's top nine teams in one day. The winner gets no worse than a share of the SEC East crown and a spot in the league's title game.
NO. 14 PENN STATE at NO. 5 MICHIGAN
2:45 p.m., ESPN
After losing its opener against Notre Dame, Michigan has been on a terrific roll with seven wins in a row. With two little speed bumps (Rutgers, Indiana) coming next, the Wolverines can set up their annual battle royal with Ohio State if they can put the Nittany Lions down.
NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA at NO. 17 TEXAS
2:30 p.m. Fox
As of Friday, ESPN's matchup predictor had this one almost dead even with Texas having a 50.9 percent chance of coming out on top. Like Georgia-Kentucky, this one is basically a Big 12 championship game elimination bout with the loser having two league setbacks.
NO. 7 OKLAHOMA at TEXAS TECH
7 p.m., ABC
This game won't be the Baker Mayfield-Patrick Mahomes duel of 2016 when they combined for 1,279 passing yards and nine TDs in the Sooners' 66-59 win, but it can still be fun to watch. OU's Kyler Murray and Tech's Alan Bowman rank sixth and seventh in the nation in total offense.
Sheldon Mickles