LSU and Ed Orgeron are working on details of a contract extension for the Tigers' football coach, according to sources familiar with the situation. His current contract is set to expire at the end of 2021.
Specific details of Orgeron's extension have not been finalized.
Contract extensions must meet approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors, who are next scheduled to meet on March 15 at 10 a.m. The deadline to submit items on the agenda is Feb. 15.
Orgeron, who just completed his second full season at the helm of LSU's program, signed a five-year deal at the end of the 2016 season when he was hired to replace longtime coach Les Miles.
Orgeron was promoted from defensive line coach in week five of the 2016 season when Miles was let go after a 2-2 start.
Orgeron's current deal, which he signed at the end of the 2016 season, earned him $3.5 million per year and more than $1.5 million in incentives.
He boasts a 25-9 record since taking over at LSU and is 41-36 all time as an FBS head coach. His Tigers are coming off their most successful season to date, going 10-3 and finishing No. 6 in the final AP poll after a 40-32 Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF.
Orgeron's yearly salary ranks 36th nationally among FBS head coaches and 10th among those in the Southeastern Conference, ahead of Ole Miss' Matt Luke ($3 million), Vanderbilt's Derek Mason ($2.81 million), Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead ($2.6 million) and Missouri's Barry Odom ($2.35 million).