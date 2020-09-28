Star LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, who spent Friday night in a hospital with an illness, could return to the team as soon as Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters.
Starting defensive tackle Glen Logan will not be playing in the team's next game against Vanderbilt, Orgeron said. The senior did not dress out for LSU's 44-34 loss against Mississippi State on Saturday.
Orgeron did not offer specifics for why Logan will not be playing, but he said Logan will be back against Missouri.
"Glen Logan will not be available this week and he will be available for Missouri," Orgeron said.
LSU is still waiting for medical clearance for Stingley, who missed Saturday's game due to an "acute illness" unrelated to COVID-19, a school press release said. On the CBS broadcast, announcer Brad Nessler said LSU officials told them they believed it was an allergic reaction.
"I think Derek's going to be back," Orgeron said Monday. "I talked to (head athletic trainer) Jack (Marucci). We were waiting for all the medical exams to clear. But I expect him back as early as maybe tomorrow. I'm not sure."
"I'm hoping he can play," Orgeron added. "Obviously he makes a difference on our team. We need that. That's a position of need. We're very short there. But we're always going to put his health first. I'm going to listen to the doctors, talk to his momma and daddy. If the doctors say he can play, if Derek says he can play, if momma and daddy says it's OK, he's going to play. If not, he won't."