AUBURN, Ala. — Going into his first true road game this season, Will Wade said his team had to do three key things to come out with a win in a hostile environment.
Wade said No. 16 LSU had to value the ball, play transition defense and rebound in the Southeastern Conference opener Wednesday night against No. 11 Auburn in a noisy Auburn Arena.
Wade said his team had “no shot” at winning if those areas didn’t go its way.
For the most part they didn’t, and a cold-shooting LSU team suffered its first loss of the season when Auburn turned up the defensive heat at the start of both halves for a 70-55 win.
LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) trailed by as many as 17 points in each half — its largest deficit of the season — and couldn’t get out of its own way for much of the evening.
LSU committed 17 turnovers that Auburn turned into 17 points, and Auburn won the battle on the backboards 43-37.
Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC) also had its problems at times, but a smothering defense helped make the difference in the end.
LSU missed its first 16 field-goal attempts — with 11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc failing to find the mark — as Auburn built an 18-1 lead with 9:57 remaining in the first half.
Playing without starting shooting guard Brandon Murray, who was sidelined by a hamstring problem, LSU found it difficult to get in a rhythm early. It shot just 20% (5 of 25) in the first half and 28.6% for the game. Its previous low was 34.8% in a win over Penn State on Nov. 26.
With Murray unavailable, Wade started backup point guard Eric Gaines with Xavier Pinson in the backcourt. Freshman Justice Williams, who was expected to redshirt this season, also saw his first action of the season because Wade would have had only two guards dressed otherwise.
Protecting the ball wasn’t LSU’s only problem.
Its defense, which was second nationally in allowing just 54.1 points per game in its first 12 outings, had no answer for Auburn big men Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler while allowing 70 points for the first time this season.
The 6-foot-10 Smith and the 7-1 Kessler had 16 points each. Kessler was a beast down low with nine rebounds and a career-high 11 blocked shots.
Eight of Kessler’s blocks came in the second half when LSU again tried to come back after falling behind by 17 points (41-24) with 15:45 to go.
But like it did in the first half, LSU refused to go away and cut the deficit to six points twice — the last time on a basket by Tari Eason to make it 50-44 with 6:40 left.
But every time LSU rallied, Smith or Walker came through with clutch plays.
The last flurry came when Kessler pulled down an offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback, then completed the old-fashioned three-point play.
A little more than a minute later, the North Carolina transfer had a dunk that got the lead back to 11 at 59-48 with 4:06 remaining, and LSU was finished.