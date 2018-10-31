The waiting is over for Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Xavier Lewis. He’s on the field and performing at an increasingly higher level after mostly sitting for three years at LSU.
But, Lewis, the 6-foot, 200-pound junior, said he still has to maintain a certain amount of patience as his career unfolds.
“I’m more comfortable and have a good feel for the game,” said Lewis, the Lions second-leading tackler going into Saturday’s game against McNeese State. “My confidence is helping separate myself.
“I can get better. I’m still missing some things. I hold myself to a high standard. I shouldn’t be missing any type of tackles, or having any mental errors. Every day I try to find something to get better at.”
A four-star cornerback from East St. John, Lewis transferred to SLU in the spring and came in with a clean slate under new coach Frank Scelfo. The 2018 season has been one of steady improvement climaxing in Saturday’s 28-25 loss to Sam Houston State. Lewis had eight tackles, including a sack-strip-recovery, and had another forced fumble.
For the season he has 61 tackles, 6½ for loss, three forced fumbles, two recoveries, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. One of his fumble recoveries turned into a 38-yard return for the clinching TD against Houston Baptist.
“The last couple of weeks he’s been as good a defensive player as we’ve had,” Scelfo said. “He’s playing fast, turning it loose.
“What you are seeing is him playing with a lot more energy than he did early in the year. Not that he didn’t play well, but there were times he got beat when he shouldn’t have. He wasn’t quite sure of himself because he lacked experience.”
The sack-strip-recovery is a good example, Scelfo said. Lewis actually made a sight adjustment on a blitz called for him against an offensive look they hadn’t practiced against. The Lions defense has taken advantage of Lewis versatility, playing him at corner, safety and nickel at different times. He’s often matched up against the opposition’s best receiver in base defense packages.
“He has a knack for finding the football,” SLU defensive backs coach Tarence Calais said. “He’s football smart, a savvy player. You can’t just nail him down as a corner, he’s a well-rounded player who can cover, blitz, play nickel ... he’s a jack of all trades.”
Lewis said even while the season has been a learning experience, he’s also trying to make it a teaching experience, sharing information and suggestions with his younger teammates whenever possible. He’s focused on continuing to build himself up in every way and then be ready for a peak performance in his senior season.
“That’s when I feel I’m really going to breakout,” he said. “I’ll know what to expect, how to prepare. Play hard, play fast.”
Lewis said he has no regrets about leaving LSU, where he always dreamed of playing, but stays in touch with some of his former teammates through texts and tweets “almost every day."
“It was hard to leave LSU, but I had to do what was best for me,” he said. “It’s setting me up and giving me the best opportunity to accomplish my goals.”