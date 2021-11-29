Turns out LSU is getting a coach who likes to wear visors. Just not that coach who likes to wear visors.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is apparently going to LSU, a day after it looked like LSU’s coaching search was running in circles.

Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley flatly said Saturday night he would not be the next coach at LSU, then left a contrail zipping out Sunday to take the USC job.

It's still unclear how far LSU got with Riley, though plenty of people will say LSU didn’t make a big play for him at all. However it happened, whether LSU had to scramble its jets or whether it had a bead on Kelly for some time, the end result was still the same:

Scott Woodward, LSU’s athletic director, ended up with another jaw-dropping hire. A hire that after Riley's move sent the college football world spinning in one direction sent it hurtling back the opposite way.

“Total game changer,” ESPN college football analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McIlroy tweeted. “This is a GRAND SLAM for @LSUfootball and Scott Woodward.”

You may question the fit, though LSU just had the fit of all possible fits with South Louisiana's son, Ed Orgeron. You may fret about Kelly’s age — he turned 60 last month — and how long he could possibly be LSU’s coach, though Bill Arnsparger turned 58 during his first season in 1984.

But there is no questioning one thing: Kelly has the best résumé of any football coach to arrive at LSU. Assuming he doesn’t coach Notre Dame in its bowl game or in the College Football Playoff — the Irish were No. 6 in the CFP rankings last week, so they could sneak into the semifinals — Kelly will be going for his 264th career win in LSU’s 2022 season opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome.

In going 113-40 in South Bend, he surpassed the legendary Knute Rockne as Notre Dame’s winningest coach. Knute. Rockne.

Talk about shaking down the thunder from the sky.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The past five years have been Kelly’s best: 54-9 (.857) with two College Football Playoff appearances (and a Citrus Bowl win over LSU after the 2017 season). Riley over his five years at OU went 55-10 (.846) with three CFP appearances. And Notre Dame, with its academic restrictions, is a harder place at which to win.

Yeah, Riley is all modern and state-of-the-art, an electric-powered Tesla. Sleek and stylish (though the beard is scruffy). Kelly is like a classic roadster, James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, albeit with a mane of gray hair (the color of Bond’s DB5 is called Silver Birch).

In the end, Riley refused to stay and fight it out in the bruising Southeastern Conference, either at Oklahoma, which will join the league with Texas no later than 2025, or at LSU. He opted for USC, which has a chance to reclaim its long-lost Pac-12 dominance in a league that offers more breathers.

Kelly, by comparison, is charging into the fight. He is wading into a conference already chest-deep with championship-caliber coaches like Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart. The knock on Notre Dame has always been its unwillingness to join a conference in football, though it’s now closely aligned with the Atlantic Coast Conference.

If Kelly leads LSU to an SEC championship someday, he will know he earned that trophy. Winning championships — namely a national championship — has to be what led Kelly here, aside from the millions LSU will shovel into his checking account.

The question, of course, will be how quickly Kelly can get LSU into championship contention. There is the eroding foundation of a promising recruiting class to hold onto and build upon, and talented players to try to retain.

Kelly will need coaches familiar with the South, and I’d expect that a couple of Orgeron’s assistants will stick around. Kelly will have to hit the transfer portal hard, especially to shore up the offensive line. LSU fans should not expect a national championship contender in his first season. But if his record at Notre Dame, and his ability recruit (the Fighting Irish’s 2022 class is ranked No. 4 by 247Sports.com), suggest the wait might not be long.

Again, Woodward’s ability to recruit deserves credit. This isn’t like the Kim Mulkey hire, when he convinced the women’s basketball legend it was time to come home from Baylor. This was more like the baseball hire, when it looked like LSU was settling for a coach in Jay Johnson. A coach who had never, ever worked in this part of the country. Yet with a No. 1-ranked recruiting class and reports of his missionary zeal for detail, Johnson has quickly earned praise as a strong choice.

I figure it will be the same with Kelly.

It’s a rather difficult hire to wrap your mind around. Until you see that LSU visor wrapped around his head, that is.