With three days until its first game of the season, the LSU baseball team released its 2020 walk-out songs.
The Tigers mostly chose rap or hip-hop music, but the tunes came from an array of artists that included Shakira, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani and Mötley Crüe.
Before LSU plays Indiana on Friday night, see the team's selections below. The players can change their song at anytime.
Zach Arnold: California Love — 2Pac
Hal Hughes: Halle Berry — Hurricane Chris ft. Superstarr
Cade Doughty: 4 Minutes — Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake
Drew Bianco: I Got 5 On It (Clean) — Luniz
Gavin Dugas: Let Me Clear My Throat (Live) — DJ Kool
Giovanni DiGiacomo: Life is Good (Clean) — Future ft. Drake
Daniel Cabrera: Hips Don't Lie — Shakira
Wes Toups: Kings of Summer — Ayokay
Eric Walker: Slow Loud & Bangin — Chamillionaire
Landon Marceaux: Same Ol Situation — Mötley Crüe
Saul Garza: Chambea (Clean) — Bad Bunny
Maurice Hampton Jr.: Russian Cream (Clean) — Key Glock
Collier Cranford: Still Fly — Big Tymers
Zack Mathis: Welcome To Jamrock — Damien Marley
Cole Henry: Voodoo Child — Jimi Hendrix
Alex Milazzo: Hollaback Girl — Gwen Stefani
Nick Storz: Do I Wanna Know? — Arctic Monkeys
Mitchell Sanford: Let's Get Loud — Jennifer Lopez
CJ Willis: Good Life — Kanye West
Cade Beloso: Buy U A Drank — T Pain
Hayden Travinksi: Shook Ones, Pt. II (Clean) — Mobb Deep
AJ Labas: Highway To Hell — AC/DC
Matthew Beck: Lovin' Every Minute of It — Loverboy
Devin Fontenot: All Of The Lights (Clean) — Kanye West
Chase Costello: Power — Kanye West
Trent Vietmeier: Dr. Feelgood — Mötley Crüe
Aaron George: Walk In The Wild — RIVVRS
Brandon Kaminer: Trophies — Drake
Tom Biggs (Hitting): Ice Cream Paint Job — Dorrough Music
Tom Biggs (Pitching): Antisocial — Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott
Jaden Hill: Run It Up (Clean) — NBA Youngboy
Braden Doughty: Look Alive — Rae Sremmurd
Rye Gunter: Bleed It Out — Linkin Park
Jacob Hasty: Sad But True — Metallica
Ma'Khail Hilliard: Outro (Clean) — Meek Mill
Michael Lagarrigue: Let Me Hear You Scream — Ozzy Osbourne