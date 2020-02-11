BR.lsubaseball.012520 HS 7244.JPG
LSU catcher Hayden Travinski (25) on the field during practice on media day, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

With three days until its first game of the season, the LSU baseball team released its 2020 walk-out songs.

The Tigers mostly chose rap or hip-hop music, but the tunes came from an array of artists that included Shakira, Kanye West, Gwen Stefani and Mötley Crüe.

Before LSU plays Indiana on Friday night, see the team's selections below. The players can change their song at anytime.

Zach Arnold: California Love — 2Pac

Hal Hughes: Halle Berry — Hurricane Chris ft. Superstarr

Cade Doughty: 4 Minutes — Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake

Drew Bianco: I Got 5 On It (Clean) — Luniz

Gavin Dugas: Let Me Clear My Throat (Live) — DJ Kool

Giovanni DiGiacomo: Life is Good (Clean) — Future ft. Drake

Daniel Cabrera: Hips Don't Lie — Shakira

Wes Toups: Kings of Summer — Ayokay

Eric Walker: Slow Loud & Bangin — Chamillionaire

Landon Marceaux: Same Ol Situation — Mötley Crüe

Saul Garza: Chambea (Clean) — Bad Bunny

Maurice Hampton Jr.: Russian Cream (Clean) — Key Glock

Collier Cranford: Still Fly — Big Tymers

Zack Mathis: Welcome To Jamrock — Damien Marley

Cole Henry: Voodoo Child — Jimi Hendrix

Alex Milazzo: Hollaback Girl — Gwen Stefani

Nick Storz: Do I Wanna Know? — Arctic Monkeys

Mitchell Sanford: Let's Get Loud — Jennifer Lopez

CJ Willis: Good Life — Kanye West

Cade Beloso: Buy U A Drank — T Pain

Hayden Travinksi: Shook Ones, Pt. II (Clean) — Mobb Deep

AJ Labas: Highway To Hell — AC/DC

Matthew Beck: Lovin' Every Minute of It — Loverboy

Devin Fontenot: All Of The Lights (Clean) — Kanye West

Chase Costello: Power — Kanye West

Trent Vietmeier: Dr. Feelgood — Mötley Crüe

Aaron George: Walk In The Wild — RIVVRS

Brandon Kaminer: Trophies — Drake

Tom Biggs (Hitting): Ice Cream Paint Job — Dorrough Music

Tom Biggs (Pitching): Antisocial — Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott

Jaden Hill: Run It Up (Clean) — NBA Youngboy

Braden Doughty: Look Alive — Rae Sremmurd

Rye Gunter: Bleed It Out — Linkin Park

Jacob Hasty: Sad But True — Metallica

Ma'Khail Hilliard: Outro (Clean) — Meek Mill

Michael Lagarrigue: Let Me Hear You Scream — Ozzy Osbourne

