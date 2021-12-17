Former LSU sophomore starting quarterback Max Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M.

Johnson, who started all 12 games for the Tigers this year, threw for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns. He held a 60% completion percentage and overall 144.4 quarterback rating. He appeared in six games in the 2020 season, leading the Tigers to back-to-back wins over Florida and Ole Miss to close out the season.

Myles Brennan returns to LSU after entering transfer portal earlier this season Quarterback Myles Brennan announced Thursday he will return for a sixth season at LSU after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this year.

Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl in 2002. Max was a four-star recruit out of Onconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia in the 2020 class.

Max's younger brother, Jake Johnson, was tight end in LSU's 2022 recruiting class, but reopened his commitment when Max entered the transfer portal. Jake signed with Texas A&M on national signing day.