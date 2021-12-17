texasamlsu.112821 HS 3416.JPG

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) takes the snap in the second half of the Tigers' 27-24 win over the Aggies, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU sophomore starting quarterback Max Johnson will transfer to Texas A&M. 

Johnson, who started all 12 games for the Tigers this year, threw for 2,814 yards and 27 touchdowns. He held a 60% completion percentage and overall 144.4 quarterback rating. He appeared in six games in the 2020 season, leading the Tigers to back-to-back wins over Florida and Ole Miss to close out the season. 

Johnson is the son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl in 2002. Max was a four-star recruit out of Onconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia in the 2020 class. 

Max's younger brother, Jake Johnson, was tight end in LSU's 2022 recruiting class, but reopened his commitment when Max entered the transfer portal. Jake signed with Texas A&M on national signing day. 

