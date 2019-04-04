Tremont Waters, the dynamic point guard who became a key contributor in the revival of LSU basketball, has declared for the NBA draft.

The 5-foot-11 sophomore announced his decision Thursday night on his Instagram account. He also said that he will enter the draft with an agent, ending his NCAA eligibility.

"I've dreamt of this day and will continue to work endlessly to turn it into reality," Waters said in his announcement. "I would like to thank God and everyone who has supported me through and through! I will forever be a Tiger! #GeauxTigers"

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

Tremont Waters has declared for the NBA Draft.#TreWay 🌊 pic.twitter.com/qOQ4ORFjoZ — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) April 5, 2019

Waters, a four-star recruit out of New Haven, Connecticut, saw his overall stats dip slightly from his freshman year but amid significantly more team success. He averaged 15.0 points and 5.8 assists while his team increased its regular-season win total by 10, won the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006.

Asked about his future after the team’s season-ending loss to Michigan State last Friday — in which he scored a game-high 23 points — Waters was noncommittal. He said the team simply doesn’t know what to expect in regard to coach Will Wade’s future.

"We're going to take it one day at a time," Waters said. "Obviously we don't know what's going on. And we're just going to keep doing what we've been doing — stay in the gym and pretty much talk to our families and see what the next step is."

+2 Rabalais: Tremont Waters' basket secured March Madness game win, a place in LSU history JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before Saturday, Tremont Waters had already penciled his name into LSU basketball lore with two seasons of his prolific s…

Waters was the co-SEC defensive player of the year and a first-team All-SEC selection. His brightest highlight came in the final seconds against Maryland in the NCAA tournament’s round of 32, when he hit a driving layup to give the Tigers a 69-67 win.

The 21-year-old went through the NBA pre-draft process a year ago before opting to return for his sophomore season. His name is largely absent in current mock drafts.

Waters is the second LSU player to declare for the draft this season, announcing his plans a day after freshman forward Naz Reid did the same. Reid is also entering the draft with an agent.