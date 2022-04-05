After LSU made the first four innings against Grambling look like batting practice, there was room to allow the reserves to take the field.
LSU defeated Grambling 16-3 on Tuesday night in seven innings at Alex Box Stadium with a different starting lineup even before substitutions were made liberally.
Collier Cranford got his first start of the season at shortstop while Jacob Berry moved from third to right field, Cade Doughty played at third base instead of shortstop and Jordan Thompson — who began the season at shortstop — remaining at second base. Alex Milazzo initially was listed as the starting catcher, but Hayden Travinski ended up taking his spot in the lineup. Right-hander Grant Taylor started on the mound for LSU.
Cranford was tested out of the gate as Shemar Page and John Garcia hit pitches in his direction for singles in the first inning. No errors were tallied, but Cranford could not get either runner. Garcia’s hit was for an RBI, and Page later came home on a single by Julian Murphy as Grambling took a 2-0 lead.
Berry knocked a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 2-2. Travinski shot a two-run homer in the second inning to make it 4-2, and Thompson doubled to center field to drive in two more runs for a 6-2 lead after two innings.
LSU (20-9) went on a tear in the fourth inning, scoring nine runs after the first nine batters reaching safely, including eight hits. That included another two-run homer by Travinski and a two-run homer by Dylan Crews, who batted leadoff for the second time this season. Gavin Dugas, Tre’ Morgan, Thompson and Cranford all drove in runs in the inning.
Cranford moved to second base in the top of the fifth when Jack Merrifield, who has played only third base this season, came in to play shortstop. The defense didn't get much better as he bobbled a groundball at his new position, allowing Page to reach first on an error. Grambling (11-18) scored its third and final run that inning on a sac fly.
LSU’s final run was scored by Josh Stevenson, who ran home on a passed ball to make it 16-3.
Right-hander Garrett Edwards, who hadn’t pitched since March 19 against Texas A&M, came on in the fifth inning for LSU. Then right-hander Michael Fowler and left-hander Jacob Hasty made their first appearances of the season in the sixth and seventh innings.
In all, LSU had 14 different players take at-bats and 16 position players who entered the game. One of those players was Cade Beloso, who took his first at-bat of the season after injuring himself prior to the season opener. He flied out to center field for the last out of the fifth.