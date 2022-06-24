Former LSU forwards Darius Days and Shareef O’Neal weren’t selected in the two-round NBA draft Thursday night, but both have a chance to get their foot in the door of the league.
According to the official LSU basketball Twitter account, Days and O’Neal have roster agreements to play for two of the more storied teams in the NBA Summer League that will be held next month in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
Days will play with the San Antonio Spurs and O’Neal will take the floor with the Los Angeles Lakers — the team his legendary father, Shaquille O’Neal, once starred for.
Signings cannot be announced by teams until the new league year begins June 30.