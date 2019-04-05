LSU spring football is almost over. Yes, when the final play concludes at the end of the spring game Saturday at Tiger Stadium, that will mark the end full-contact college football until preseason camp kicks up in August.

It was a fairly busy spring.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron got a new contract, new football analysts were hired, strong safety Grant Delpit was crowned LSU's new No. 7, players entered the NCAA transfer portal (and exited the portal), and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady spoke publicly for the first time.

And at the start of spring practice, we projected just who might start for LSU when the 2019 season begins.

Now that the spring's almost over, it's as good a time as any to release "Projected Two-Deep 2.0."

Plenty has happened this past month with Tigers personnel, from breakouts to injuries to position changes.

So let's take another crack at this.

Below is a chart for the offense, and a breakdown per position group follows.

Offensive line: A few key developments occurred over the course of the spring at offensive line, which has been focused on correcting its blocking and pass protection issues from last season. First of all, center Lloyd Cushenberry, right guard Damien Lewis and left tackle Saahdiq Charles appear to have solidified their starting spots. There's a vacancy at left guard and a battle at right tackle. Adrian Magee has been working the most with the first team at left guard. The fifth-year senior started at right tackle in the season-opener against Miami before suffering an injury, and he reappeared as a reserve guard later in the season. In our first two-deep projection, we pegged incoming freshman Kardell Thomas as the starter. Although true freshmen have started on the line for LSU before, Magee's maturity and extra time learning the new RPO offense is going to give him a clear advantage. At right tackle, the incumbent, Austin Deculus, has been practicing with the first team. However, Orgeron called Badara Traore one of the team's most improved players, saying his technique is much more adjusted from JUCO than when he lost his starting spot at the beginning of the 2018 season. At this point, it appears Deculus has the edge on Traore, but by August, Orgeron ought to have a close decision to make.

The backfield: As expected, there has been no change at quarterback. Joe Burrow is the starter. Orgeron has emphasized that, since he's also been singing high praises for backup Myles Brennan. The running back stable has started sorting itself out as we hinted in the last projection. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the returning veteran, the player Orgeron has said works really well catching passes out of the backfield in the new offense. The rest is going to be a scrum for carries come preseason camp, when touted freshmen John Emery (the nation's No. 2 running back of the 2019 class) and Tyrion Davis-Price (No. 8) will join the roster. Tae Provens bowed out, entering the transfer portal midway through the spring, a week before he was arrested on accusations of sexual assault. Just how many carries will be carved out for Chris Curry and Lanard Fournette?

Wide receivers/tight end: There have been more moves at tight end this spring than at wide receiver, a position group which returns every starter. Starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon is out for the spring after undergoing an operation, Orgeron said, and the rest of the major contributors have been practicing, including leading receiver Justin Jefferson (875 yards, six touchdowns in 2018). The projections at wide receiver remain the same, although a two-deep is a bit restrictive to how LSU can utilize the position. Players like Dee Anderson and Jontre Kirklin will see the field — especially if LSU runs its long-promised five-wide receiver sets next season. But at tight end, Stephen Sullivan has switched over from wide receiver. At 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, Sullivan's long and lean frame seems to suit this high-paced RPO offense, which is supposed to split its tight ends out toward the sidelines more often. LSU is deep at the position, although sophomore Thaddeus Moss has missed a few practices, while he continues to recover from his season-ending foot injury. JUCO transfer T.K. McClendon got bumped from the two-deep in our second projection, but he'll see the field if offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger commits to use his two-tight end sets that he couldn't run last year.