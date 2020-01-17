BR.lsunwstatemain.091519 HS 3838.JPG
LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph coaches in the second half of the Tigers' 65-14 win over the Demons, Saturday, September 14, 2019, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. The win is the 800th victory in the history of the LSU football program.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

In a week filled with departures, a member of LSU's coaching staff turned down an opportunity to leave campus.

LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph turned down a promotion to join Nebraska's coaching staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Joseph signed a two-year contract extension that expires March 31, 2021, which pays him $310,000 per year.

Such a move would have reunited Joseph with his alma mater. The Archbishop Shaw graduate played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-1991. Although Joseph has not coached at Nebraska, he would have been joining fellow former Cornhusker quarterback, Scott Frost, who is entering his third season as head coach.

Nebraska has gone 9-15 under Frost, an the Cornhuskers have not had a winning season since going 9-4 in 2016.

