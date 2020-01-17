In a week filled with departures, a member of LSU's coaching staff turned down an opportunity to leave campus.
LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph turned down a promotion to join Nebraska's coaching staff as passing game coordinator and associate head coach, according to multiple reports.
The news was first reported by 247Sports.
Joseph signed a two-year contract extension that expires March 31, 2021, which pays him $310,000 per year.
Such a move would have reunited Joseph with his alma mater. The Archbishop Shaw graduate played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-1991. Although Joseph has not coached at Nebraska, he would have been joining fellow former Cornhusker quarterback, Scott Frost, who is entering his third season as head coach.
Nebraska has gone 9-15 under Frost, an the Cornhuskers have not had a winning season since going 9-4 in 2016.