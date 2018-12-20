In Will Wade’s eyes, finishing games is more important than starting them.
That’s one reason he had star point guard Tremont Waters come off the bench for only the second time in his two-year career in the LSU basketball team’s most recent game with Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.
It’s no secret Waters had been struggling with his shot and with turnovers, and Wade thought it might be good for him to watch the game unfold for a few minutes.
Matchups were another factor, Wade said Thursday, and the ability to get eight inches taller with 6-foot-5 three-guard Marlon Taylor in the lineup from the opening tip played into his decision.
The move played out the way Wade hoped. Waters checked into the game just 4½ minutes in and produced his best performance of the season in a much-needed 78-74 win against Saint Mary’s.
Whether Waters starts in Friday’s 7 p.m. matchup with undefeated and 24th-ranked Furman in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center was unknown Thursday.
But there’s no question he’ll play a lot in the next-to-last nonconference game against Furman, which is coached by Lake Charles native Bob Richey.
Wade knows LSU (8-3) will do well against Furman (12-0) if Waters can duplicate his stats line against Saint Mary’s: 18 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and just two turnovers in 30 minutes.
“He did a really good job of being able to kind of see the game a little bit better and get a different perspective,” Wade said, “and then go out there and attack and make plays, which is what he does. He did a really nice job.”
Waters was especially effective when the Tigers turned a one-point halftime lead into a 15-point cushion in the first 5½ minutes of the second half before the Gaels rallied to make it interesting in the final five minutes,
Waters scored 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half and knocked down 7 of 12 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
In an 82-76 setback at Houston three nights earlier, Waters was 3 of 13 from the floor, going 1 of 9 from beyond the arc, and committed five turnovers.
In a five-game stretch starting with an overtime loss to Florida State on Nov. 23, Waters was 18 of 42 from the field with 27 turnovers before Wade told him of the lineup change a day before the Saint Mary’s game.
“I hadn’t been playing up to my potential, and coach Wade said he wanted to start a bigger lineup,” Waters said. “Coming off the bench gave me a new perspective on what I had to do.
“Overall, I'm willing to do whatever I need to do to help my team win,” he said. “So if that’s what we need to do, I’m perfectly fine with that.”
The only other time in his first 43 games at LSU that Waters didn’t start was because of a sore wrist in the second game a year ago against Samford.
“I was able to watch the flow of the game and see how everyone was moving, see where the open spots were, and when we were able to push the ball up the court,” he said of the Saint Mary’s game. “I was able to really scope the game out and see how the game was going to flow for myself.”
Waters admitted Thursday the vast talent he’s surrounded by now kind of threw his game off because he had to shoot the ball more a year ago.
The return of backcourt mate Skylar Mays, and the addition of highly regarded recruits like Naz Reid, Emmitt Williams, Ja’vonte Smart and Darius Days means Waters doesn’t have to do it all.
“I’d say I’m trying to pick my shots more,” Waters said. “Last year, I was able to shoot whenever I wanted to. This year, I’m trying to be more precise and specific on what shots I want to take.”
He was there, Mays said, when LSU needed its floor general the most against Saint Mary’s.
“Tre’s a special player, and he answered the bell in that game,” Mays said. “I didn’t expect anything less than that. I have 100 percent confidence in Tre and this team has 100 percent confidence in him.
"Everyone who watches LSU basketball knows how important he is to this team.”
You can count Wade, who had to deliver the news that Waters wasn’t starting, among them.
“I just told him, ‘Look, we’re looking for solutions,’ ” Wade said. “People get so caught up with starting; we want people out there to finish. He was out there to finish, that was the main thing.”
The basics
WHAT: Furman at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: None
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. UL_Monroe, 7 p.m. Dec. 28
Briefly
• Furman, which is the first Division I team to reach 12 wins, made school history Dec. 3 when it was in the AP poll for the first time at No. 25.
• LSU gets its third shot at a ranked opponent against No. 24 Furman after losing to No. 14 Florida State in OT (79-76) and No. 24 Houston (82-76).
• The game will match two of the youngest coaches in Division I when 36-year-old Will Wade and Furman's Bob Richey, who is 35, square off.
PROBABLE LINEUPS
Furman (12-0)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Jordan Lyons 5-11 Jr. 18.2 2.3*
G Alex Hunter 5-11 So. 8.8 4.0*
G/F Andrew Brown 6-5 So. 8.2 2.4
F Clay Mounce 6-7 So. 12.9 6.8
F Matt Rafferty 6-8 Sr. 17.2 9.7
Key reserves
F Noah Gurley 6-8 Fr. 9.3 4.0
G Tre Clark 6-5 So. 5.4 3.8
G Mike Bothwell 6-3 Fr. 4.1 1.3
* assists
LSU (8-3)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 11.9 5.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.3 3.5
G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.2 3.1
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 12.4 4.8
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.1 4.3
Key reserves
F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 8.7 6.9
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 5.8 2.6
F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 6.6 4.9
* assists