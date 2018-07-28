One of LSU’s highest-rated quarterback signees of the past decade, sophomore Myles Brennan has the most experience of any returning quarterback.
Brennan traded reps with starting quarterback Danny Etling early in last year’s camp, and through the first half of the season he completed 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Most of Brennan’s playing time came in nonconference games against Syracuse and Troy — two games in which he completed a high percentage of passes but also made mistakes that led to turnovers.
Weight will likely always be a concern for Brennan, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds (in the offseason, he worked at bulking up and pushing himself closer to a more ideal playing weight for an SEC quarterback).
Brennan has enough arm talent to make up for his relative lack of body mass. An accurate and strong passer, Brennan set Mississippi high school records, throwing for more than 15,000 yards and 165 touchdowns in his three years as a varsity starter at St. Stanislaus High School.
Before Joe Burrow arrived from Ohio State, Brennan was thought to be the favorite for the starting job.
Because of his natural talent and experience playing in a spread offense, Brennan should still be a player in the Tigers’ quarterback competition — especially given his longer tenure under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger compared to Burrow.
Brennan will need to prove he is a better decision-maker and limit mistakes in Ensminger’s offense, which emphasizes efficiency and fewer turnovers. But on talent alone, Brennan certainly has a shot to win the job.