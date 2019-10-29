BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell was named Tuesday to Southeastern Conference coaches preseason all-conference team, the SEC office announced.
The Conyers, Georgia, native was previously named to the All-SEC preseason media first team and is a member of the Katrina McClain Award Watch List.
Mitchell averaged 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season and recorded 16 double doubles. She was second in the SEC with a 56.3 field goal percentage.
LSU was picked to finish sixth by the SEC coaches in their predicted order of finish rankings. Texas A&M is the coaches’ preseason favorite to win the SEC. The Lady Tigers open the season at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a home exhibition game against Mississippi College.
2019-20 preseason coaches All-SEC team
First team
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Amber Smith, Missouri
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second team
Cierra Johnson, Alabama
Daisa Alexander, Auburn
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Gabby Connally, Georgia
Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
Player of the Year: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Preseason SEC coaches predicted order of finish
1. Texas A&M
2. South Carolina
3. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. LSU
7. Tennessee
8. Auburn
9. Missouri
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Vanderbilt
13. Ole Miss
14. Florida