LSU’s Ayana Mitchell looks for an opening under the basket against Missouri on Monday, Feb. 4, 2018 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell was named Tuesday to Southeastern Conference coaches preseason all-conference team, the SEC office announced.

The Conyers, Georgia, native was previously named to the All-SEC preseason media first team and is a member of the Katrina McClain Award Watch List.

Mitchell averaged 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season and recorded 16 double doubles. She was second in the SEC with a 56.3 field goal percentage.

LSU was picked to finish sixth by the SEC coaches in their predicted order of finish rankings. Texas A&M is the coaches’ preseason favorite to win the SEC. The Lady Tigers open the season at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a home exhibition game against Mississippi College.

2019-20 preseason coaches All-SEC team

First team

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second team

Cierra Johnson, Alabama

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Gabby Connally, Georgia

Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Preseason SEC coaches predicted order of finish

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Auburn

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Vanderbilt

13. Ole Miss

14. Florida

