LSU running back Chris Curry, who wore the honorary No. 18 jersey this season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed with The Advocate.
The 5-foot-11, 216 pound sophomore played in nine games in 2020, started in two, and he was LSU's third-leading rusher with 45 carries and 145 yards.
LSU has four scholarship running backs remaining who contributed this past season. Ty Davis-Price led the team with 104 carries for 446 yards and three touchdowns, and John Emery started in three games and rushed 75 times for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
Freshmen Josh Williams (22 carries, 88 yards) and Tre Bradford (10 carries, 58 yards) also saw more playing time against Ole Miss, when Davis-Price and Emery were both sidelined.
The Tigers also signed two Top 10 running back recruits within the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports: Alabama native Armoni Goodwin (No. 5), Ohio native Corey Kiner (No. 7).
Curry, a Florida native, started against Mississippi State and Missouri before taking a step back during the middle of the season. Curry recorded a season-high 17 carries for 64 yards in LSU's upset against Florida, then, against Ole Miss, had five carries for eight yards.