TAMPA, Fla. — In recent games, LSU has played like the team that started 15-1 rather than the one that dropped eight of 12 at one point in the second half of the season.
On Thursday, LSU looked for 38 minutes like the early-season Tigers when it took care of Missouri 76-68 in a second-round Southeastern Conference tournament game in Amalie Arena.
Fifth-seeded LSU rolled to a commanding 25-point lead in the first half and still led by 17 with 1:51 remaining in the game before some late miscues helped No. 12 seed Missouri make it look a bit more respectable.
After winning its opening game in the SEC tournament for the second year in a row, LSU (22-10) will go against fourth-seeded Arkansas (24-7) in the quarterfinals around 1:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised by ESPN.
No. 15 Arkansas, which took down LSU twice in the regular season, had a double-bye and didn’t have to play Thursday.
Their most recent meeting ended in a 77-76 victory for the Razorbacks on March 2 in Fayetteville.
That game resembled a heavyweight fight with neither side backing down until the final buzzer when Xavier Pinson’s attempt at a game-winning layup failed to find the mark.
When asked if he walked away from Bud Walton Arena that night wanting another shot at Arkansas, Wade smiled.
“I walked away from it and said, ‘I would have liked to have made a layup at the end,’” he said.
Regardless, Wade will get that shot Friday because his team overpowered a tired Missouri team that had just eight players available after ripping Ole Miss less than 24 hours earlier.
LSU played a near-complete game in the first half on both ends of the floor to run off and hide, building a 34-9 lead with 4:51 to go before settling for a 39-23 edge at the break.
Missouri (12-21) cut the deficit to 10 in the first five minutes of the second half before LSU took control again and maintained an 18- to 23-point margin until the closing minutes when Wade’s team got a bit sloppy.
For the third time this season, LSU had five double-digit scorers in coasting to the win.
Forward Tari Eason had his 27th double-digit game of the season in leading LSU with 19 points, while forward Darius Days had 16 and center Efton Reid 12. Reid was 6 of 6 from the floor.
Pinson, who scored nine of LSU’s first 14 points against the team he played three seasons for, and fellow guard Eric Gaines finished with 11 each.
“I thought ‘X’ got off to a great start,” Wade said of Pinson, who buried a long 3-pointer after a Days’ steal to give LSU a 9-2 lead.
“It's good to have him hit a 3. He won't say it, but it does mean more to him when we play Missouri.”
Pinson also had five assists while guard Brandon Murray handed out a career-high nine — four more than his previous best.
But LSU forced Missouri into 24 turnovers, including 15 in the first half. LSU held a 16-0 edge in points off turnovers before finishing the game with a 29-14 edge.
Even though it had 19 turnovers, LSU shot a season-high 56% from the field — including 62.5% in the second half, which was needed when Missouri made a couple of runs.
“We got off to a good start; it’s a good win,” Wade said. “Any time you can win in the tournament is a positive.
“Obviously, we had some major lapses in the second half, but I thought Missouri played extremely, extremely well.”