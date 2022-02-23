The life of a graduate assistant football coach can include any and all manner of drudge work.
For new LSU defensive line coach Jamar Cain, his life as a graduate assistant at Ohio University included being Joe Burrow’s “babysitter” while Joe’s father Jimmy Burrow was working as Ohio’s defensive coordinator.
“I used to break down film as a GA and Joey would be playing a Pop Warner game in the stadium,” Cain said. “I had to go out there and film it while I was breaking the game down, make a highlight film of all of Joey’s plays for Coach (Burrow) because he wasn’t able to watch the game. Then I would have to make a Christmas highlight video for the whole family.
“I was like a 24-year-old kid trying to break down film so coach Burrow wouldn’t yell at me. It was a crazy time.”
Cain has remained in touch with Jimmy Burrow through the years, and when Cain took the job at LSU, they talked to each other immediately.
“Jimmy laid everything out,” said Cain, who spent the past two seasons at Oklahoma.
Cain said he was glad to be working and recruiting in the SEC.
“When you spend two years recruiting someone and at the end they say, ‘Coach, I’m going to the SEC,’ it kind of hurts your heart,” he said.