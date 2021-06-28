Charged with leading the LSU baseball program back to national championship level, new coach Jay Johnson met reporters and fans Monday for his first Q&A session since the athletic department announced its hiring of the 44-year-old from Arizona last week. Here are some highlights:
1. Jay Johnson knows where he is.
A native of northern California, Johnson has spent virtually his entire life in the Pacific time zone. He made sure to thank three influential people in his life: his dad, a high school track and football coach; Scott Sarver at Point Loma Nazarene; and Rich Hill, his boss at San Diego. But during his opening remarks Monday, Johnson made sure to call LSU the premier baseball program in the nation — at 44, Johnson was a high school and college student for much of the Tigers’ five-championship run from 1991-2000 — and acknowledged Skip Bertman, who built the program and won those five national titles; and Paul Mainieri, who won the Tigers’ 2009 title during his 15-year tenure and retired this month, paving the way for Johnson to take over. Bertman and Mainieri sat in the front row for Monday’s news conference. In other words, when it came to showing his recognition and appreciation for LSU’s sky-high standards, Johnson checked all the boxes.
2. Recruit, develop, WIN.
Johnson rattled off these three bullet points Monday as principles of his program. In recruiting, he said, he will tell players they’ll have a chance to be the next Warren Morris, the next Alex Bregman. “Everything is possible here,” he said, “not easy.” In development, it will be up to the players to live up to maximize their talents, adhering to a “work ethic not known to mankind.” They should also, in Johnson’s words, be required to be an elite teammate, an elite person. As for the “WIN” part — well, Johnson wants to win, naturally, but he meant “WIN” as an acronym: What’s Important Now? LSU won’t win championships because of what it’s done in the past, or because players have “Tigers” stitched across their chests. They will win, Johnson said, because of they’ve done in practice (or in “training,” as he called it), in the weight room, in meetings and video review. “We can do something today that can get us in that direction,” Johnson said. “You stack up a lot of those days, and then you can talk about Omaha and national championships.”
3. What’s next? A lot.
As for filling out his staff, Johnson was short on details (no names, no timetables), but he did offer up a few nuggets. Known for his precise, detailed and personally tailored approach as a hitting coach, Johnson said he’ll have a direct role in that area — and because of that, it’ll be important that he find a pitching coach with experience “on this level.” Johnson also acknowledged that while he’ll recruit his own West Coast roots, his yet-to-be-named staff will cover Southeastern Conference country and convince players that LSU is the best place for them. Johnson, citing the Tigers’ talent on hand and a trip to the super regionals, termed this a “reboot” rather than a rebuild. Players have until July 1 to decide whether they’ll enter the NCAA transfer portal, and the Major League Baseball draft begins July 11, so the clock is ticking loudly. To that end, Johnson said, he didn’t wait until after Monday’s news conference to re-recruit the current roster; phone calls with players started this weekend. “That’s what’s required at a place like this,” he said.