LSU is favored to beat Arkansas by an absurd amount of points.
The latest odds peg the Tigers beating the Razorbacks by 43 points.
Forty-three.
Before this season, LSU had only managed to score that many points in a game six times in the previous three seasons.
And, again, this is the margin by which LSU is expected to beat Arkansas — a team in the Southeastern Conference.
FCS-level Northwestern State was a 52-point underdog when the Demons traveled to Tiger Stadium earlier this year.
No other conference opponent has come close to Northwestern's figure. Vanderbilt was the biggest (smallest?) conference underdog against LSU this season, facing a 24-point line.
This kind of margin is uncommon.
Seven other games between FBS teams this season have been played where one of the teams was favored by 40 or more points.
Only three of those were played by teams within the same conference: Central Florida (-42) vs. Connecticut; Ohio State (-42.5) vs. Maryland; and Rutgers vs. Ohio State (-52.5).
Ohio State's 73-14 win over Maryland was the only game of those three that actually covered its gargantuan spread. Of the seven total between FBS teams, four covered the spread.
Which brings into question: can LSU possibly cover 43 points against Arkansas?
"Of course LSU can cover this spread," said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service. "Arkansas obviously carries name value being that it's an SEC school, but from a pure power rating standpoint, they are the same caliber team as San Jose State — a school the Tigers would almost surely destroy."
In ESPN's SP+ rankings, Arkansas (2-8) ranks at No. 100 nationally, just a few spots ahead of No. 105 San Jose State (4-6), which has lost four of its last five games.
The Razorbacks have won just one SEC game in the last three seasons, last beating Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017.
The only thing that seems to dissuade from a total beatdown is that Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris and will be playing its first game off a bye week under interim coach Barry Lunney.
"Teams that fire their coach midseason often see a short-term boost in performance, as it's a chance to re-boot the season," Riordan said. "Sometimes a new voice can light a spark, and perhaps we see some of that this weekend."