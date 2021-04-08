That life-sized Ed Orgeron cutout standing in a Raising Cane's dining room near you? It comes with a price tag.
The LSU football coach's chicken endorsement is one of many that help pad the income of coaches across the NCAA, several of which were detailed in a report from Sportico.
Orgeron, whose current salary sits at just over $8.6 million per year, raked in an additional $226,000 from Raising Cane's since 2018 in that endorsement deal. His predecessor Les Miles was paid $25,500 by Dos Equis for an ad campaign in which he pretended to water the football field with beer.
Those supplemental earnings are labeled "athletically related income or benefits" and are now required to be reported each year if they total more than $600.
Some other notable outside earning for NCAA coaches, collected by Sportico through a series of public records requests, include:
- Nick Saban, Alabama football: $315K from Sideline Inc. (corporate speaking)
- Dabo Swinney, Clemson football: Up to $150K from speaking appearances
- Kirby Smart, Georgia football: $130K from Ford (endorsement)
- Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football: $250K from Downy (endorsement)
- Bill Self, Kansas basketball: $35K from speaking engagements
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball: $23K from Wells Fargo (speaking)
The additional income totals come on the heels of an NCAA bribery scandal that drew multiple programs and coaches into a larger FBI investigation.
LSU football may have dropped out of the rankings this week, but its coach has moved up a spot in the financial rankings.