That life-sized Ed Orgeron cutout standing in a Raising Cane's dining room near you? It comes with a price tag.

The LSU football coach's chicken endorsement is one of many that help pad the income of coaches across the NCAA, several of which were detailed in a report from Sportico.

Orgeron, whose current salary sits at just over $8.6 million per year, raked in an additional $226,000 from Raising Cane's since 2018 in that endorsement deal. His predecessor Les Miles was paid $25,500 by Dos Equis for an ad campaign in which he pretended to water the football field with beer.

Watch: Ed Orgeron cutouts are being stolen from Cane's restaurants before the championship game With multiple awards on his mantle and an undefeated, national championship-bound football team to tout, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is a hot commodi…

Those supplemental earnings are labeled "athletically related income or benefits" and are now required to be reported each year if they total more than $600.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Some other notable outside earning for NCAA coaches, collected by Sportico through a series of public records requests, include:

Nick Saban , Alabama football: $315K from Sideline Inc. (corporate speaking)

, Alabama football: $315K from Sideline Inc. (corporate speaking) Dabo Swinney , Clemson football: Up to $150K from speaking appearances

, Clemson football: Up to $150K from speaking appearances Kirby Smart , Georgia football: $130K from Ford (endorsement)

, Georgia football: $130K from Ford (endorsement) Jim Harbaugh , Michigan football: $250K from Downy (endorsement)

, Michigan football: $250K from Downy (endorsement) Bill Self , Kansas basketball: $35K from speaking engagements

, Kansas basketball: $35K from speaking engagements Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball: $23K from Wells Fargo (speaking)

The additional income totals come on the heels of an NCAA bribery scandal that drew multiple programs and coaches into a larger FBI investigation.

For the full report from Sportico, click here.