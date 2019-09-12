LSU pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson will most likely not play in Saturday's game against FCS-level Northwestern State (0-2), Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore outside linebacker has not practiced this week, and Orgeron said Monday that Chaisson would be "questionable" to play and needs to wear a boot.
"I don't think he's going to play," Orgeron said. "He's very doubtful. Hasn't practiced all week. I don't think he's going to play."
Chaisson, who has 10 tackles and a sack this season, missed eight practices and two scrimmages during the preseason due to what Orgeron called a "minor camp injury," and he missed the rest of the 2018 season after suffering an ACL tear in Week 1 against Miami.
Orgeron said sophomore inside linebacker Damone Clark will get some time rushing off the edge in Chaisson's absence, as well as junior outside linebackers Ray Thornton and Travez Moore.
The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Clark started in place of Michael Divinity at inside linebacker against Georgia Southern, and the Southern Lab graduate has recorded 12 total tackles this season.