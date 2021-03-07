With the final game of the regular season in the books, the seeds and bracket were finalized Sunday afternoon for the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament that begins Wednesday.

While 10 seeds were locked in Saturday, which included LSU taking the No. 3 seed with an 86-80 win at Missouri, the fourth through six seeds weren’t decided until Sunday’s finale between Florida and Tennessee.

Tennessee tripped Florida 65-54 to secure the No. 4 seed and final double-bye into the quarterfinals of the event, which is scheduled to be played Wednesday through Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Regular-season champion Alabama, the No. 1 seed, and No. 2 seed Arkansas earned double-byes — along with LSU and Tennessee — and won’t have to take the court until Friday.

With Tennessee’s win, Florida wound up as the No. 5 seed with Ole Miss settling for No. 6.

The Florida-Tennessee outcome provided at least a little bit of clarity for LSU’s potential opponents in the tournament.

Will Wade’s team will meet the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 11 South Carolina in the second game of Friday’s evening session that begins at 6 p.m. LSU’s opener will be televised by the SEC Network.

If successful, LSU will take on the survivor of the Arkansas vs. Georgia/Missouri quarterfinal matchup in the smeifinals on Saturday afternoon.

The four-day tournament gets under way at 6 p.m. Wednesday when No. 12 seed Vanderbilt plays No. 13 Texas A&M.

Only 13 teams will participate in this year’s tournament because Auburn is ineligible.

SEC tournament

All times Central

Wednesday’s game

First round

Game 1: No. 12 Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC)

Thursday’s games

Second round

Game 2: No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 11 a.m. (SEC)

Game 3: No. 5 Florida vs. Vanderbilt-Texas A&M winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)

Game 4: No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m. (SEC)

Game 5: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)

Friday’s games

Quarterfinals

Game 6: No. 1 Alabama vs. Kentucky-Mississippi State winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: No. 4 Tennessee vs. Florida-Vanderbilt/Texas A&M winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)

Game 8: No. 2 Arkansas vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, 6 p.m. (SEC)

Game 9: No. 3 LSU vs. Ole Miss-South Carolina winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)

Saturday’s games

Semifinals

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, noon (ESPN)

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)

Sunday’s game

Championship

Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, noon (ESPN)