As he ran toward third base on Saturday evening, sophomore center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo thought about how much production LSU had received from its lineup this weekend.

Freshman shortstop Collier Cranford, the last player in the batting order, had slapped a line drive for his third hit of the game. Players scurried around the field as DiGiacomo ran, but he considered for a moment how much LSU had improved this weekend.

The top of the lineup hadn’t carried the Tigers. The entire batting order, from top to bottom, had produced runs.

“We're all locked in,” DiGiacomo said. “We're all gelled. The chemistry between everyone is so good right now. I like where we're at. I think we can only go up from here.”

As they continued to apply the offensive approach coaches have emphasized all week, the No. 22 Tigers reached double-digits for the second straight game. LSU routed UMass Lowell 12-2 inside Alex Box Stadium and won the weekend series. Seven players drove in at least one run.

“Another good performance by our team today all-around,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Throughout the game on Saturday, LSU (10-5) churned through its lineup, relying on singles. The Tigers recorded 12 hits, and only one, a double from sophomore Cade Beloso, went for extra bases.

Instead of depending on power, LSU took advantage of five errors by UMass Lowell (4-8), and forced pitchers into issuing six walks. DiGiacomo and Cranford, the seventh and ninth hitters in the lineup, respectively, combined for five hits.

As they reached base, DiGiacomo and Cranford created opportunities for the rest of the lineup. Their speed — DiGiacomo stole two bases — pushed runners into scoring position, which let players at the top of the order see more fastballs.

“It puts a lot more pressure on their defense with guys with their type of speed,” junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera said. “When they start hitting like they are right now, it's fun.”

LSU pulled ahead 3-0 after the second inning, but UMass Lowell narrowed the score against sophomore pitcher Landon Marceaux. The River Hawks scored one run in the third inning, then they loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth.

UMass Lowell had an opportunity to take the lead, but Marceaux struck out the next batter. UMass Lowell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring a run, before Marceaux ended the fourth inning with another strikeout.

+3 Collier Cranford took advantage of his moment, and LSU blew past UMass Lowell LSU scored nine runs over two innings as it beat UMass Lowell 11-2 inside Alex Box Stadium, and coach Paul Mainieri won his 600th game at LSU.

Marceaux pitched five innings, a purposefully short outing as LSU tried to keep him fresh before it begins Southeastern Conference play next week. Marceaux recorded eight strikeouts with three walks before sophomore Jaden Hill entered the game.

After UMass Lowell cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning, Cabrera stepped to the plate in the bottom half of the frame. Two runners stood in scoring position. LSU had two outs.

Cabrera knocked a line drive into right field. He was tagged trying to take second base, but two runs scored, stretching a lead momentarily threatened by UMass Lowell.

The next inning, LSU batted around. With the bases loaded, DiGiacomo singled down the left field line. The Tigers continued moving through their lineup. They took advantage of errors. Freshman second baseman Cade Doughty hit an RBI single, and LSU scored its fifth run of the inning when Cabrera walked.

“They're going to get better and better each week,” Hill said of LSU’s hitters. “It's very encouraging for us as pitchers because we've got to do our job, and they're going to do theirs.”

Leading by eight runs after the fifth inning, LSU emptied its bench. As the Tigers added to their lead, Hill pitched four scoreless innings without allowing a hit. It marked his longest outing of the season. Mainieri said pitching coach Alan Dunn wanted Hill to go four innings in order to further build his endurance.

One day after reaching 11 runs for the first time this season, LSU set a new season-high in runs scored. Mainieri said LSU didn’t play perfect baseball, but it enjoyed the win. As he spoke after the game, Mainieri’s granddaughter ran behind his legs.

“Hello,” Mainieri said, his voice rising a couple octaves. He picked up his granddaughter. “Hi, sweetie pie! Do you want to say hi to everybody?”

She gave a slight wave, and Mainieri’s voice lowered. He discussed finishing the series with a win on Sunday for pitcher AJ Labas, who got saddled with a loss last weekend despite carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

When LSU huddled after Saturday’s game, Mainieri told his players they owed Labas their best effort.

“It won't make up for last Sunday,” Mainieri said, “but we need to play well behind him and help him get a win and finish off the weekend on a positive note.”

And with that, Mainieri walked off the field holding his granddaughter.